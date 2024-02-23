The Architecture of Cities: the Beauty of Looking Up

We are swinging in a continuum of change: the question for this photographer is: how do I reveal it: Digging a massive hole under the Empire State Building? Excavating documents from a decade or a century past: Impossible: The gaze is not a peek: The gaze is about why I am seeing:

I look at architecture: l consider the possibilities:

One day my parachute fluttered above my head: It seemed like a mess/flock of birds

spirited away in slow motion: At first I tired of the look up: Then I caught the sound of wings below: I laughed with laughter: Two black birds sweating like athletes in training hovered an arm or two away: I looked down and across the sky as if I was one or more of the perspiring crows or sparrows: I nodded with a bit of ho-hum:

I realized that the infinite that lives inside my lens while looking up reveals something more: Maybe this is where astronomy lives in my mind: somewhere up: Maybe it is through astronomy where I learned how architecture could be captured: Looking up is about more than architecture it is quietly about our universe above: Possibly my lens possesses a communing of the stars and dreams in one frame.

Maybe in some eyes I sound like William Wharton’s Birdy: Something compels me to fly while merely addressing the values of seeing through my lens: to put your mind at ease there is nothing psychotic, just a dream in my reality.

All of the materials, all of the surfaces on this globe and beyond are my canvases: My eyes stand before me: Everything looks so inviting: What might I do: For the moment, I will take a picture of what I imagine is there: From there I will see what else may be captured:

“And miles to go before I sleep,

And miles to go before I sleep.”

(Robert Frost)