Statement on Israel Weapons Aid Bills

In response to announcements of proposed bills in the House and Senate that would include billions of dollars in unconditional weapons aid to Israel, IfNotNow national spokesperson Eva Borgwardt released the following statement:

“It’s unconscionable that the U.S. would provide billions of dollars of weapons — with no strings attached — to the Israeli military as it continues to massacre Palestinians in Gaza every day. It is doubly unconscionable that this money for war is being tied to anti-immigrant legislation that will put migrants in further danger.

As American Jews, we renounce the idea from lawmakers – whether explicit or implicit – that they are advancing this funding for Palestinian death in our names. In fact, this money for weapons endangers our well-being – by pushing the region further toward another endless war, by increasing violent antisemitism and anti-Palestinian racism around the world, and by decreasing faith in Democratic leadership and risking a victory for Donald Trump in 2024.

We urge Members of Congress to vote NO on both the Senate and House measures being considered. We also encourage Senators to vote YES on Senator Sanders’ amendment that would cut the $10.7 billion in unconditional offensive weapons to the Israeli military proposed in the bill.”

IfNotNow is a movement of American Jews organizing our community to end U.S. support for Israel’s apartheid system and demand equality, justice, and a thriving future for all Palestinians and Israelis.