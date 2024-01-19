The Architecture of Cities: Vienna Waltz

I write to remember that I have a memory. My memories are what I remember.

The things I have seen, fade into black. My mind is triggered: I play a lonesome game of charades to remember yesterday: A name or place are offered: My mind becomes unabridged and open to past dreams.

I am actually riding this overnight car having no recollection of where I have been. I had no processed film to analyze: I just had an empty data bank from yesterday.

I tried to retrace my steps: I know I had spent a London morning with the architect Richard Rogers: I know I had spent a nanosecond with Rotterdam’s Rem Koolhaas: My time in Paris was spent partially with Dominique Perrault: At one moment I had photographed Jean Nouvel’s Fondation Cartier: I remember looking at Sarah Moons’ photography exhibition. A miasma of names and places has blinded my sight and everything in my mind: I celebrate and blame the hundreds of architects who have opened their doors for my camera: The hundreds of architects who have pointed me towards what structures are by them and for us: Every day my camera turns a corner: Every day this world of architecture opens up to new vistas and experiences: My train ferries along: the darkness blackens. It is like being enrapt in a Space Shuttle launch without a control panel: The natural darkness suggests light is near: I am ignorant of outer space’s constellation of stars: I begin to exit the train’s tunnel: the darkness still blinds me: I may be glimpsing the North Star or the Austrian Neuschwanstein Castle silhouettes of spires: I am somewhere: Maybe there is a bit of Hipparchus in me: The stars prompted me to see darkness fading into light: So much delirium: so much fantasia: are we in Disneyland or is that really The Third Man’s Orson Welles. We pull up to the Vienna Hauptbahnhof: the main railway hub.