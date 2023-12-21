Enough, Benjamin Netanyahu
(you don’t deserve to be called Mr., a qualificative that implies a basic decency)
Enough of your mendacity,
Enough of your cant,
Enough of your deceits,
Enough of your killing innocent women and children,
Enough of your carnage,
Enough of your wanton destruction,
Enough of burying children alive,
Enough of ignoring pleas for a humanitarian cease fire
Enough of your killing dozens of journalists
Enough of your destroying hospitals
Enough of starving innocent civilians
Enough of using criminal “dumb” bombs
Enough of expanding settlements in Palestinian land
Enough of your apartheid regime
Enough of your destruction of Palestinian homes
Enough of your false promises
Enough of ignoring the fate of your own people held hostage
Enough of your fraud, breach of trust and corruption
Enough is enough, Benjamin Netanyahu.