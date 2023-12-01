The Musky Money Blues

by

Lost me a rocket ship, gained 40 pounds,

The new model Tesla’s makin’ … funny sounds.

Bought me a Twitter, took out a loan,

Now X stock is droppin’ like a big ol’ stone.

My son X-A12, he’s quite an X-laddie,

But can I be sure that he loves his X-daddy?

Got a yacht, got a Learjet, got my own Turkish harem,

But the days they go by, and I can’t seem to bear ’em.

Got a self-drivin’ car and a neuralink app,

I sail close to the wind, with the world in my lap.

Got a Gibson guitar, was gonna sing me a song.

But my heart just ain’t in it, and it feels sorta wrong.

Should I dig me a tunnel, with my Boring Company?

Ah, but boredom’s what I don’t need – baby, can’t you see?

Got a hundred pit bull lawyers case some damn fool sues,

So why can’t I scare away those musky money blues?

Got those musky money blues, from my hairline to my shoes.

I’m richer than most countries, and I coup just whom I choose.

So why can’t I frighten off those musky money blues?

Why can’t I scare away those musky money blues?

I’ll build me a new spaceship and head off to Mars,

Try to shake this mood of mine while driftin’ past the stars.

Nah, I’m only dreamin’, I know it just ain’t true,

I’ll bring myself with me, make that Red Planet blue.

Got those musky money blues, it’s a feelin’ I can’t lose.

My face is always out there, and I control the news.

So why can’t I just buy off those musky money blues?

Why can’t I scare away those musky money blues?