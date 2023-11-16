Our Richest Can Move to Avoid Taxes, But Can They Hide?

Jeff Bezos is moving. The second-richest human being on the face of the Earth — with a net worth of some $166 billion — has been calling the Pacific Northwest home for quite some time. But he’s just announced on Instagram that he’s decamping Seattle and making Florida his new home sweet home.

The move, says Bezos, will bring him closer to his parents who now live in Miami.

“My parents,” adds the mega-billionaire, “have always been my biggest supporters.”

But the move doesn’t just bring Bezos closer to ma and pa. Bezos has had plenty of financial motivation to make the move — ever since Washington state started yanking out its low-tax welcome mat for the richest among us.

Those rich have flourished for years under a Washington state constitution that makes an income tax a no-no. Earlier this year, in March, that gravy train ended when the state’s supreme court justices okayed an end-run around this no-no. They gave their blessing to a 7 percent “excise” tax on capital gains from the sale of stocks, bonds, and other assets “in excess of $250,000 in a calendar year.”

Lawmakers in Washington now stand poised to take an even stiffer step against grand fortune. They’re contemplating a state wealth tax, a levy that would cost Bezos — if he chose to remain a Washington state resident — “about 45 percent of the more than $3 billion a year” the new tax figures to raise, a Tax Foundation analyst estimates.

Florida, by contrast, has no levy on grand wealth in the works and nothing in any way close to a state income tax on the books. And Bezos already owns a place of his own in Florida, a mansion on an artificial Miami island widely known as the “Billionaires Bunker.” He spent $68 million for that manse earlier this year and then, this past October, spent another $79 million to pick up the place next-door.