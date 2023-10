by

Hundreds of thousands of us took to the streets of London on Saturday 21st October to lend our voices and bodies to the fight for Palestinian survival.

From Marble Arch to as close to 10 Downing Street as we were allowed, we marched to demand an end to the genocide and justice and peace for Palestinians.

We are going to need to keep marching as this has only just begun. Let us keep marching until the end of the apartheid and occupation.