Private Yachts as Long as Football Fields

The world’s super rich and their assorted gofers have been checking out of Monte Carlo this past week. The Monaco Yacht Show has just ended.

Thinking about sometimes taking in this annual four-day extravaganza, maybe catching sight of a billionaire or two? You’ll have to pay plenty for that privilege. The daily entry fee: $635.

But pay that fee and you’ll get to see lots of big boats. Back in the late 20th century, notes yacht broker Henry Smith, any yacht a mere 40 meters long would have been considered “gigantic.” A 40-meter yacht today rates as “midsize.” About two dozen of the “superyachts” currently on shipyard order run over 100 meters, about the full length of a U.S. football field.

How much can one of these monster yachts cost? The owner of the Jacksonville NFL football franchise had a mere 97-meter-long superyacht built a few years back. The boat recently sold for $157 million.

That $157-million price tag would hardly raise an eyebrow among the billionaires that Forbes has just named as America’s 400 richest for 2023. This year’s Forbes 400 hold a combined fortune worth $4.5 trillion. They could all buy up three yachts at $150 million each and still have well over $4 trillion to spend on whatever their hearts desire.

Those hearts, Forbes details, seldom desire to do much that benefits other people.

“How generous are the super-rich, really?” asks Forbes analyst Phoebe Liu. “Not very.”

Liu and her colleagues have calculated an “out-the-door lifetime giving” figure for each of America’s current 400 richest and then calculated, based on current net worths, a set of individual “giving percentages.”

The absolutely appalling result of all these calculations: Some two-thirds of America’s 400 richest have given away less than 5 percent of their prodigious fortunes to charities. Out of this top 400, only eleven have given away more than 20 percent of their fortunes.