The Tie That Truly Binds Grand Fortune and Great Talent

The richest among us have always loved to claim they have more talent — more smarts — than the rest of us. They can do things the rest of us can’t. They fully deserve, in other words, the grand fortunes they’re so busily amassing.

Those of us who worry about the inequality those grand fortunes create have never swallowed this deservedness claim. We’ve spent massive amounts of our time demonstrating how grand fortunes reflect all sorts of dynamics — from exploiting workers and shortchanging consumers to monopolizing markets and paying off politicos — that have nothing to do with talent and brilliance.

But we skeptics about the talents of our super rich, in our haste to expose the hollowness of their claims, have by and large been glossing over the one tie that doesexist between talent and grand fortune. Grand fortunes distort where talent goes.

Talent like the smarts of the 14 Pacific Rim university students that the investment empire of billionaire Ken Griffin recently brought, as Bloomberg reports, to a five-star Hong Kong hotel as part of an 11-week intern program.

These 14 math and computer whizzes — all “handpicked” from 69,000 applicants by Griffin’s Citadel and Citadel Securities LLC — are each making $120 an hour for their internships, about $19,2000 a month. They’re learning how to put their considerable intellectual talents to use on behalf of hedge fund traders and assorted other high-finance movers and shakers.

And these interns are learning all that in fabulously lavish surroundings, amid trays of crab meat salad and mini croque-monsieurs. Griffin’s financial empire has spared no expense.

“There’s only,” as Kristina Martinez, a Citadel human resources exec, explains, “a finite pool of truly exceptional students.”

These exceptional students can work an algorithmic magic the rest of us — including the deep pockets who run Citadel and other giant hedge funds and market makers — simply can’t match. They have an incredible amount of talent to offer, and our high-finance elites are doing their best to lock that talent up for the foreseeable future. Our young whizzes will be making the rich richer for decades to come.