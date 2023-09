by

Speakers

Ray Acheson, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, author of Abolishing State Violence: A World Beyond Bombs, Borders, and Cages (Haymarket Books).

Joshua Frank is an editor at CounterPunch, and author of Atomic Days: The Untold Story of the Most Toxic Place in America (Haymarket Books).

Janene Yazzie (Diné), is the SW Regional Director for the NDN Collective, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation.