Resisting the Debt System

The first thing to say is that China, despite all the hype, is not the main creditor for the Global South. Private creditors like investment funds and big banks hold more than 50 percent of the developing countries’ sovereign debt. The other holders are the multilateral predators including the World Bank, IMF, and traditional imperial powers in the Club of Paris.

China has now established itself as a new creditor. Its state banks, state-owned enterprises, and private enterprises have dramatically increased their loans to the Global South, becoming holders of large amounts of sovereign debt.

Unlike the World Bank and IMF, however, China does not impose neoliberal conditionalities and structural adjustment programs. But let’s be clear, it is not philanthropy. It is a new capitalist superpower locked in competition against the United States, the European powers, and Japan.

As such, it uses its loans to advance its interests. It funds countries to develop industries to export raw materials to China, open their markets to Chinese companies, and secure their allegiance geopolitically.

Amid the new debt crisis, the IMF and World Bank have told China to reduce its holdings and renegotiate them. China has responded by saying that it already is forgiving some debt, restructuring it, and postponing payments. They are doing so to get indebted countries to follow their foreign policy dictates.

For instance, China has convinced fifteen to twenty countries in Africa to renounce recognition of Taiwan and force Taipei to close its embassies. As a result, there is only one country in the continent that recognizes Taiwan as an independent country.

At the same time, China has exposed the hypocrisy of the World Bank and IMF’s pretension to debt cancellation. It has pointed out that while the international financial institutions forgive portions of debt, they never abolish it. It has thus called the other powers’ bluff and exposed all their debt renegotiation as a charade.

China is right. Take the example of Congo. The IMF and World Bank claimed to have stopped the country’s repayment on its debt, but they are lying. In reality, they have set up a trust in which imperialist powers like France, Belgium, and the Netherlands deposit funds for Congo. The IMF and World Bank then draw funds from that trust for payments on their loans.

China has also objected to the imbalance of power in the IMF and World Bank. They have highlighted that the United States still holds more than 15 percent of the votes, enabling Washington to effectively control both of them. By contrast, China, despite its status as the world’s second largest economy, has only 6 percent. So, it has made the reasonable demand for the redistribution of voting power.

Frustrated with Washington’s refusal to abide by its request, China along with Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa have established the BRICS Bank—the New Development Bank. It is headquartered in Shanghai and its new president is the former president of Brazil, Dilma Rousseff. China claims that it is an alternative to the World Bank and IMF. It is not. It funds exactly the same kind of extractivist projects that Western capital has backed in the developing world.

Despite opening this multilateral bank, China’s main way of granting loans to countries is not through it, but through its state banks, state companies, and private corporations. Why? Because China knows, just like the United States, that while multilateral banks are useful, the best way to control countries is through bilateral financial relations. So, China’s banks and corporations remain central to their international lending operations.

It is following the strategy established by the United States with the Marshall Plan after the Second World War. Washington provided grants and loans to countries in a bilateral fashion to fund reconstruction and secure its geopolitical influence against the Soviet Union. China is doing the same to secure allegiance from the Global South and compete with the old imperialist powers.

While we should call attention to it, we must avoid any demonization of China. It is no worse than the United States, France, or Britain.

The Committee for the Abolition of Illegitimate Debt (CADTM), of which you are a key leader, has made debt cancellation one of its central missions over the last few decades. What do you advocate and what is the state of the movement for a debt jubilee?