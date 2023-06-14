Commencement Address to the Graduating Kindergarten Class of 2023

by

Parents, Teachers, Friends,

Hello

I’m so excited to greet you

On this exciting occasion

This hard-earned graduation

Now, some of you may know me,

But, for those of you

Who lack this distinction

My name is Mass Extinction

And it’s a sincere honor

To address these fine students

On this exciting day

They’ve learned so much,

And grown so much,

And soon they’ll be starting first grade

But first we’ll all have to suffer

Through this summer

Which will be hot,

Which helps me a lot

Burning larger fires,

And melting ever more glaciers

And you’re helping me, too

How many of you will be going on

vacations this summer

And having barbecues?

Thank your parents for me

for all the driving and flying

And cooking up meat

Every little bit helps

But, what you may not know,

What helps even more

Is militarism, and war

So get a giant flag

for your meat meet

I know your parents

are probably not terribly happy

That I’m addressing you this way today

They may worry

That I’ll give you nightmares

But what’s so scary about a nightmare

Compared to waking up

In a room without oxygen

Unable to breathe

Because I’ve killed off all the trees?

Yes, from time to time,

You’ll have a nightmare

But, come on,

Are they any more scary than I am?

And what am I?

Sometimes I wonder, too

As I hope I’ve demonstrated,

I am you