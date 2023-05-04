What does the sun want?
Of us, these hairs of the earth
Fueled by, extensions of, the sun
The angered one
Says we’ve been un-
Appreciative — not the son, the sun
It’s an easy enough mistake to make
(For the sun, Helios, became Apollo
And Apollo begot Asklepios,
who turned into Jesus, the son)
And what’s the sun command?
The usual demand
Sacrifice.
But no, not this time, animal bodies
Or, yes, we must give up
The animals’ bodies
What else must we sacrifice?
The sun’s insulted by these lights
That make bright daytime
Out of nights
Sacrifice the excess light, and heat
And production and use of cars,
Production and use of meat
And sacrifice profit. Sorry exploiters.
Or else the sun’ll continue
To heat and heat
Us till we’re done
Well-done.
Yes, she’s a good sun.