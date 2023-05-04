by

What does the sun want?

Of us, these hairs of the earth

Fueled by, extensions of, the sun

The angered one

Says we’ve been un-

Appreciative — not the son, the sun

It’s an easy enough mistake to make

(For the sun, Helios, became Apollo

And Apollo begot Asklepios,

who turned into Jesus, the son)

And what’s the sun command?

The usual demand

Sacrifice.

But no, not this time, animal bodies

Or, yes, we must give up

The animals’ bodies

What else must we sacrifice?

The sun’s insulted by these lights

That make bright daytime

Out of nights

Sacrifice the excess light, and heat

And production and use of cars,

Production and use of meat

And sacrifice profit. Sorry exploiters.

Or else the sun’ll continue

To heat and heat

Us till we’re done

Well-done.

Yes, she’s a good sun.