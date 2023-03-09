Ukraine’s Trade Unions Will Play a Central Role in a Just Peace

In the 12 months since Russia launched its illegal and brutal invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin are showing no signs of anything but continuing and escalating their aggression. Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed, many more have been injured, hundreds of combatants are dying every day, and the futures of countless people have been irreversibly harmed. But despite Russia’s targeting of civilians and critical infrastructure, it has failed to break the will of the Ukrainian people.

According to Ukraine’s trade unions, some five million jobs have been lost as a result of the war, Ukraine’s GDP has been reduced by around a third, approximately 10 million people have had to flee the country, and around five million people inside Ukraine have been displaced. International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) affiliates the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine (FPU) and the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine (KVPU) have had to completely reorient their activities given the impacts of the war on people, the economic disruption and the fact that Ukraine is under martial law.

Under incredibly difficult circumstances, and frequently at great personal risk, trade unionists have been delivering humanitarian assistance and working to keep the economy, especially vital services, going. People displaced inside the country have been housed, fed and have received medical treatment in trade union facilities. Families of deceased and injured people have received financial support, buildings have been repaired, hospitals have received life-saving equipment and supplies.

The ITUC, through our humanitarian appeal, as well as the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) our affiliates, global union federations and other organizations have all been providing assistance to Ukraine’s trade union movement. At the same time, the unions have maintained their core functions in supporting workers.

Union solidarity in neighboring countries, and elsewhere, also remains strong. Major efforts to assist those who have had to flee the conflict include providing accommodation, food, medicine and other essentials, advisory and support services to help people access welfare payments, municipal and other services, support for refugees seeking work, and trade union representation for those who have found employment.