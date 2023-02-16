New Yorkers Care About Care (and the State Budget Should, Too)

A familiar crowd gathered in New York’s Capitol last week. The purple and gold beanies of 1199SEIU, the turquoise tees of the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Association, and the custom red face masks of the Caring Majority campaign made for a cacophony of color and conviction.

People showed up in full gear for good reason: to fight, again, for fair pay for home care.

Last year, this movement succeeded in securing a home care worker wage increase in the statewide budget. Governor Kathy Hochul allocated $7.7 billion to phase in $3-an-hour raises over two years.

In a state with the nation’s worst home care shortage and a rapidly aging population, a pay bump couldn’t come soon enough.

In 2020, per the Paraprofessional Healthcare Institute’s Workforce Data Center, 58 percent of home care workers received public assistance. Workers in New York City now make a minimum of $17 an hour, while those outside the city now take home at least $15.20, two dollars more than at the start of 2022.

But less than a year later, the newly elected governor wants to turn back the clock. Her proposed 2024 budget tethers home care workers’ wages to the eventual minimum wage — when it reaches 18 dollars, hourly pay will freeze, and workers will again be earning at the very bottom, rapidly outpaced by the cost of living.

In the words of Caring Majority’s co-director, Ilana Berger, skimping on wages is akin to “throwing gasoline” on the fire that is New York’s care crisis.

Instead of the governor’s plan, home care workers and clients alike prefer the Fair Pay for Home Care Act, which would index home care workers’ minimum wage to 150 percent of the state’s minimum wage, facilitate provider reimbursement under Medicaid, and ensure that money reaches workers instead of finding harbor in private insurance companies.

“I could make more money working at Amazon or Walmart,” said Sylvia Brockerton — a New York City home care worker and 1199SEIU member — at Monday’s rally. “But I choose to be a home care worker, because I feel that I am making my clients’ lives better, giving them the dignity to stay in their own home and be a part of the community.”

Noting she hadn’t taken a day off over two years, Brockerton put the problem simply: “We are not given the respect and dignity that we give our clients.”

“My biggest fear is being put out on the street,” says 1199 #homecare worker Kim Thompson-Werekoh. She’s with her #union family in Albany today to call on @GovKathyHochul & NY legislators to improve jobs of NY’s dedicated homecare workers who are living on the brink. #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/79JbARgN7K — 1199SEIU💫 (@1199SEIU) February 6, 2023

As is common across American professions, the “labor shortage” myth obscures why there really aren’t enough home care workers: low pay forces them out of the profession.

The Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Association of New York State’s 2021report revealed that over half of the state’s departing care workforce left due to inadequate wages. A broader, allied movement making waves in Albany this budget season, Raise Up NY, hopes to increase the minimum wage to $20 across all industries — and secure its growth alongside inflation.

Workers aren’t the only group out battling for fair pay. Clients of home care — including a large contingent of disability justice advocates — showed out in equal measure.

“I had never paid any attention to what a struggle it was for people who needed assistance,” said Sage Jobsis, a Caring Majority advocate from the Hudson Valley who’s rallied for fair pay for several years. “I ended up where I needed it and realized how impossible it is to find care.”

After receiving a multiple sclerosis diagnosis at age 30, Jobsis and her family had difficult conversations about her quality of life: whether it would be easier to enter a nursing home or stay home. “I put my foot down, saying, ‘I’m 35, I don’t need to be in a nursing home.’ So we had to scramble to find home care aides.”

But that process felt nearly impossible, considering the out-of-pocket expense for consumer directed care — to which Jobsis, who is on Medicaid and Medicare, turned after agencies came up short on staff.

“I’ve basically sweet talked my friends and family into working with me, and asked them to sacrifice a bunch of money to work with me so I can get out of bed every day and take a shower. As I’ve been losing my vision and ability to walk, instead of just emotionally supporting me, they’re helping me with things like making myself eggs in the morning.”