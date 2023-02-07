Trappers are Trying to Steal Our Public Lands

But trappers are willing to jeopardize public safety to continue their pursuit. The tactic is simply, confuse sportsmen, and allow outside special interests like Don Peay’s Utah-based Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife, the Safari Club (which seeks to turn the West into a giant elk farm), the NRA and other more radical, fringe sportsmen’s groups to privatize our wildlife and destroy all predators.

Montana does not need any new constitutional amendments and we do not need to be lied to either. That is not the Montana way. Hunting and fishing have for some time been part of our state Constitution. Trapping should never be.

Please speak to your legislators now. Let them know that out-of-state interests have no right to decide anything concerning Montana’s wildlife. It’s time we made clear also, that trappers have no right to steal our public lands.