A Poem is a Secret Shared by People: 5 x 5

A poem is a secret shared by people

Who have never met each other*

Out there wet January snow’s falling

Stovetop homemade chicken broth simmering—

Would you like to share a secret?

I have been to the top of the mountain

Before they lopped it off to pit-mine coal

Here on Grant Street we pit-mine soul—

The penny-ante pin-wheel the Poet

Pilfered from a Parkway lawn’s been warped by rain & driven

By the drunk & dirty snow but’s it’s still spinning.

Here’s a secret I shouldn’t oughta tell—

Dylan says that then time will tell just who has fell &

Who’s been left behind when you go your way & I go mine—

So times not really on my side.

Hit the brakes hard & gas her into a

Rubber-burning four-wheel spin lovin’ the

Spin we’re in under that ol’ Black Magic—

Does life here have to be fucking tragic?

We need some Steely-Dan pretzel-logic.

A poem is a secret shared by people

Who have never met each other

Share secrets w/ me Sisters & Brothers—

Might we keep the aspidistra flying?

Secrets are truth while all-else is lying.

* Charle “Dusan” Simic 1938-2023