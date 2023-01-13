by

Common Clay

Our only light is light of common day

So do not give us God’s eternal light

Our only work is work with common clay

So when the bosses condescend to say

For us, dictating what is wrong and right

Tell them the right is light of common day

And while the rich their idleness display

While our broken hands blister day and night

Tell them our work is work with common clay

When patriotic preachers kneel and pray

God’s speed as bombers set the land alight

Tell them we’ll pray for light of common day

When the fires rage in jungles far away

And rising smoke eclipses human sight

Embrace the land and heal with common clay

And when the fascist crimes assault the day

No longer skulking, hiding in the night

Then we will fight in light of common day

And work to shape and lift the common clay