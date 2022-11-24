Turkey Day Sonnet 2022

by

Thanksgiving’s here again — let’s fist-fuck the turkey

after beating the living stuffing out of it.

Let’s give the white supremacists the dark meat bit.

Ask me, we should sit around eating beef jerky.

Why the prezzie pardons one each year, I don’t know.

We have no problem frying a Texas Black man —

some lone stars would drive a glass rotisserie van.

Forgive a drowning debt slave each year instead, Joe.

Now that student loans are unforgiven again.

(It’s Native American Heritage Month, too!

Wow, I damn near almost forgot! How about you?)

I’m glad the fuckin midterms are over, amen.

If the shoe fits, throw it at The Man. Duck, sucker.

Revolution! The Manischewitz upchucker.