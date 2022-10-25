The Fight Against Inflation Doesn’t Have to be Rich-People Friendly

The world’s central bankers, almost without exception, are now busy swinging sledgehammers. Only whopping interest-rate hikes, they’re preaching, can pound down inflation’s rising prices.

In the United States, the Federal Reserve has so far this year raised the nation’s benchmark interest rate by three points, something that hasn’t happened since the 1980s, and still more rate hikes, the Fed pledges, are coming.

These interest-rate boosts, the central banker reasoning goes, will slow the economy, deflate consumer demand, and get prices shrinking. The downside? Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is readily acknowledging the hardships rate hikes are provoking. The slower growth and softer labor market rising rates make inevitable, Powell conceded this past August, “will also bring some pain to households and businesses.”

What our central bankers never acknowledge: that the real pain they’re causing falls only on working people. The Fed’s rate hikes, analysts at Bankrate point out, have “stark” implications for all consumers of modest means. Average households are facing far higher costs, for instance, on auto and home loans. Sinking demand from average consumers eventually translates into fewer jobs and fewer hours for those still working.

The rich, meanwhile, are doing just fine. They’re continuing to splurge, Bloomberg reports, on “pricey Chanel handbags, Dior jackets, and Cartier watches.” Deep-pocketed visitors to France are resting their weary shopping legs these days at the Cheval Blanc, a Paris hotel that charges $54,000 a night for a suite complex that comes with a pool and a private elevator.

The “unfolding financial crisis,” observes Bain & Co. partner Federica Levato, is “affecting more the base-of-the-pyramid of consumers — the poorer and middle class, not luxury consumers.”

Things could get worse for poor and middle-class households if central banks continue with their interest rate-hiking zeal. The risks of a global recession have soared, concludes a new World Bank report.

“Central banks around the world have been raising interest rates this year with a degree of synchronicity not seen over the past five decades,” the World Bank notes, but all these by-the-central-banker-book rate increases may well leave the global core inflation rate at double the pre-pandemic five-year average.

The rate hikes, warns World Bank Group president David Malpass, also threaten “long-lasting consequences” likely to be “devastating for people in emerging market and developing economies.” Malpass is urging policy makers to “shift their focus” from interest-rate hikes that reduce average people’s consumption to policies that encourage “growth and poverty reduction.”

We don’t need to crash the economy, in short, to get inflation under control. We need to get our rich under control. These wealthy — especially those who sit in corporate executive suites — are driving the price hikes that are juicing inflation.

Corporate powerhouses like Exxon Mobil, notes one recent analysis, are exploiting their “strategic oligopoly and monopoly positions” to charge “unreasonable prices for products” that have limited alternatives. In July, Exxon announced $17.9 billion in second-quarter profits, triple the fossil-fuel giant’s first-quarter earnings.