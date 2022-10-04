A Fool’s Errand: Trying to Influence Fire by Logging

Gianforte suggested that active forest management (i.e., logging) helped firefighters to keep two blazes, the Grizzly Gulch and Mount Helena fires, to 25 and 18 acres, respectively.

And the Governor noted that there were 267 fires on DNRC lands this past year, and only 525 acres burned, or an average of 2 acres per fire.

“Proactive management protects Montana,” suggests Gianforte, who attributed the small size of these blazes to forest management, a euphemism for logging.

The presumption that fuels are the cause of large fires is widespread and promoted by the timber industry and Forest Service — both of who have a direct financial incentive to enable logging.

I can’t discount that past forest management may have influenced the Grizzly Gulch and Mt. Helena fires. However, I will note that the more likely explanation is climate/weather.

I will remind the Governor that this spring and early summer was one of the wettest and coolest on record. As a result, the apple trees in my Livingston yard did not produce fruit for the first time in my memory due to the unseasonably cool, wet weather.

Lest the Governor gives too much credit to active forest management for the small footprint of this summer’s Montana fires, he should consider that the Yellowstone River drainage got so much moisture that we experienced some of the most significant floods in decades.