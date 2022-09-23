Will SCOTUS Undo Animal Cruelty Laws?

Animal cruelty on factory farms is upsetting to consumers, and it’s outside the bounds of acceptable conduct. Unfortunately, rather than making meaningful reforms, agribusiness has fought to conceal its misdeeds. They’ve enacted “ag gag” laws to prevent public discussion of their abuses and mislead consumers with marketing claims that make conditions sound better than they actually are. In spite of their deceptions, people are beginning to wake up.

Conscientious groups and individuals are joining forces to oppose factory farming and outlaw the extreme confinement of chickens, pigs and calves in cages that prevent them from turning around and stretching their limbs. Agribusiness has challenged such modest reforms for decades, including after California voters passed Proposition 2 in 2008 to give these animals more space. California voters overwhelmingly passed a similar initiative in 2018, Proposition 12, and again, agribusiness went to court to thwart the voters’ will. In an alarming development, after years of legal defeats and maneuvers, the factory farming industry has now persuaded the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its case against California’s law to restrict extreme factory farming cruelty.