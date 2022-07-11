The Folly of Sweden and Finland Joining NATO

by

The latest developments, including: – Analysis of Russian military losses – Why NATO membership for Finland and Sweden is bad news – Belarus threatens Poland – The risks of spillover conflicts expanding the war

