Europe’s Taliban Gamble

On June 23, the European Union hosted a five-member Taliban delegation in Brussels for discussions on migration and the return of Afghan nationals whose asylum claims have been rejected. Led by Taliban Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the visit marked the first EU-hosted meeting with Taliban representatives on European soil since the movement returned to power in August 2021.

European officials emphasized that the talks did not constitute diplomatic recognition. Instead, they described them as technical discussions focused on migration management and the readmission of Afghan nationals without legal residency status in Europe. Public reporting from the meeting suggests that migration cooperation remained the central topic of discussion. While no major agreements were announced, the talks nevertheless reflected a growing willingness among European policymakers to engage directly with Afghanistan’s de- facto authorities on practical matters despite continuing disagreements over security, governance, and human rights.

Yet the significance of the meeting extends well beyond migration policy. The Brussels talks offer important insight into how Europe may approach Afghanistan in the years ahead and highlight the increasingly difficult balance between political principles and practical necessities.

The meeting brings into focus a question that has troubled Western policymakers since the fall of Kabul in 2021: how should governments deal with the Taliban when isolation has produced limited results, but deeper engagement risks conferring legitimacy on a regime that remains internationally unrecognized? Nearly five years after the Taliban’s return to power, this is no longer a theoretical debate. It has become a pressing policy challenge with implications for security, diplomacy, migration, and regional stability.

Europe’s decision to host Taliban representatives is therefore more than an administrative exercise. It reflects an effort to determine whether cooperation on practical issues can be separated from broader concerns regarding terrorism, governance, and human rights.

The Doha Commitments and Unresolved Security Concerns

The Brussels meeting took place against the backdrop of the 2020 Doha Agreement, which paved the way for the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from Afghanistan. In return for international concessions and the departure of foreign troops, the Taliban pledged to prevent Afghan territory from being used against other states, deny sanctuary to terrorist organizations, and support a political process that would lead to a more inclusive future for Afghanistan.

Nearly six years later, significant questions remain about whether those commitments have been fulfilled.

The Taliban’s return to power did not produce the broad-based political settlement many international actors had hoped for. Instead, Afghanistan evolved into a highly centralized political order dominated by Taliban leadership structures. Political opposition remains excluded from meaningful decision-making, while participation by Afghanistan’s diverse ethnic and political communities remains limited.

Security concerns continue to be particularly important. In August 2022, Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a Taliban-controlled neighbourhood of Kabul. His presence in the Afghan capital immediately raised questions about Taliban assurances that Afghanistan would not once again become a sanctuary for transnational militant organizations.

Subsequent assessments by the United Nations Security Council Monitoring Team, the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), and various regional security bodies have continued to identify Afghanistan as hosting a range of extremist groups. These include Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), Al-Qaeda, the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, and Jamaat Ansarullah.

While estimates differ, successive international assessments continue to identify more than twenty militant organizations operating from Afghan territory. These findings do not necessarily imply direct Taliban control over every group. Nevertheless, they complicate efforts to argue that Afghanistan has fully satisfied the security commitments associated with Doha.

For Western policymakers, the question is no longer whether communication with the Taliban is necessary. The challenge is determining what form of engagement can advance practical interests without reducing incentives for compliance on unresolved security issues.

Why Europe Is Reassessing Its Approach

The decision to host Taliban representatives also reflects changing political realities both within Europe and across the wider region.

Migration remains a major political issue throughout Europe. According to EU data, approximately one million asylum applications were submitted by Afghan nationals between 2013 and 2024. Although Afghans continue to receive relatively high levels of protection compared with many other nationalities, several European governments have sought more effective mechanisms for returning individuals whose asylum claims have been rejected, particularly those convicted of serious crimes or considered security risks.

From a practical perspective, such discussions are difficult to pursue without engaging the authorities who control Afghanistan’s borders and administrative institutions.

At the same time, the geopolitical environment surrounding Afghanistan has changed considerably. Russia, China, several Central Asian states, and a number of Gulf countries have expanded their contacts with Taliban authorities. India has gradually increased diplomatic engagement, while relations between Pakistan and the Taliban government have deteriorated amid disputes over cross-border militancy and security concerns.

These developments have reduced Afghanistan’s diplomatic isolation and created a strategic dilemma for Europe. If regional powers are already engaging with Kabul, does maintaining distance preserve European influence, or does it simply leave others with greater ability to shape developments on the ground?

Supporters of dialogue argue that limited engagement creates opportunities to address migration, humanitarian access, and security concerns while preserving channels of communication. Critics counter that contact without measurable benchmarks risks signaling that international legitimacy can be gained without meaningful policy change.

The Brussels meeting underscored how central that debate has become for European policymakers. European officials continue to maintain that technical discussions do not amount to political recognition. Whether that distinction can be sustained over the longer term remains uncertain.

Beyond Migration: The Future of Western Engagement

The implications of the Brussels talks extend beyond migration policy.

Since returning to power, the Taliban have imposed sweeping restrictions on women and girls. More than 2.2 million Afghan girls remain excluded from secondary and higher education. Women face severe limitations on employment, public participation, and freedom of movement. Human rights organizations, legal scholars, and several governments increasingly characterize these policies as forms of gender persecution or gender apartheid.

These restrictions remain one of the principal obstacles to broader international normalization and recognition.

At the same time, Afghanistan continues to face a severe humanitarian crisis. Millions of Afghans remain dependent on humanitarian assistance, while food insecurity and economic hardship continue to affect large segments of the population.

For Western governments, these issues cannot be viewed in isolation. Humanitarian instability, political repression, migration pressures, and extremist activity are interconnected challenges. Progress in one area often depends on developments in another.

Although the Brussels meeting was a European initiative, its implications extend beyond Europe. The United States and other Western partners continue to have significant interests in preventing Afghanistan from becoming a platform for transnational terrorism, preserving regional stability, and maintaining pressure on extremist actors. How European governments manage their relationship with the Taliban may influence broader Western policy at a time when no clear post-withdrawal framework has emerged.

The significance of the Brussels talks lies less in any immediate policy outcome than in the precedent they have established. For the first time since the Taliban’s return to power, European officials hosted Taliban representatives on European soil, signaling a readiness to pursue limited engagement while continuing to withhold formal recognition.

The Brussels talks have not resolved the central dilemmas surrounding Afghanistan. Questions about terrorism, inclusive governance, women’s rights, and international legitimacy remain as contentious as ever. What the meeting did demonstrate, however, is that Europe’s Afghanistan policy is entering a new phase in which pragmatic engagement increasingly coexists with political caution.

Whether that balance can be maintained remains uncertain. If future contacts generate cooperation on migration, security, and humanitarian concerns while preserving pressure on unresolved issues, Brussels may become a model for wider Western engagement. If not, critics will argue that Europe has taken another step toward normalization without securing meaningful changes in Taliban behavior.

The outcome will matter well beyond migration policy. It will shape perceptions of how Western governments intend to deal with Afghanistan’s rulers in the years ahead and whether dialogue can function as a tool of influence rather than becoming an end in itself.