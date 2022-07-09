Home
July 9, 2022
U.S. Accused of Whitewashing Israel’s Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
by
CounterPunch Editors
The Impact of Criminalizing Abortion on Prisoners and Mass Incarceration
Climate Nemesis
Oyez, Oyez, Oy Vey, The People’s Choice: Roe
Exploring Reflections of Modern Capitalism within Science Fiction
On the Precipice of Global Civil (Class) War?
Weekend Edition
July 08, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Stephen F. Eisenman
The Highland Park Shooting and American Fascism Now
Eve Ottenberg
Heat and Drought Bake the World. Thank Climate Change
Paul Street
The Dems Doing Their Duty of Keeping the People Off the Streets
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Knocked Out and Re-Loaded
Theia Chatelle
The Story of Line 3
Robert Hunziker
Noam Chomsky and the United Nations Warn of Collapse
Vijay Prashad – Manolo de los Santos
How Cuba is Eradicating Child Mortality and Banishing the Diseases of the Poor
Ramzy Baroud
15 Years of Failed Experiments: Myths and Facts About the Israeli Siege on Gaza
Gary Leupp
The Breakdown of Legitimacy: A Good and Necessary Thing
Rick Baum
The Wealth of the Wealthiest 1% and Poorest 50% Since Biden Became President
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Supreme Court is Threatening America and the Planet
David Yearsley
The Gent From Ghent
Matthew Stevenson
Letter From Crimea: Yalta, Putin and the Cossacks
Paul Ryder
Biden, The Lame Duck
Maurizio Valsania
How Alito Cherrypicked History in Dobbs
Ron Jacobs
As if Poverty and Debt Will Make Us Rich
Robert Fantina
Pro-Life: Really?
John Kendall Hawkins
Black Sufferance / Insufferable Whites: An Interview with Reverend Dr. James Henry Harris
Binoy Kampmark
The Beasts of Nuclear Proliferation
Daniel Warner
Ukraine Reconstruction, Peace and Justice
Kevin Martin - Brad Wolf
The Illusion of Military Dominance
Jon Hochschartner
The Last Jedi Introduced Animal Welfare to Star Wars
Richard C. Gross
The Prequel
Jim Kavanagh
The Wrinkle: Abortion Rights, Vaccine Passports, and Bodily Autonomy
Peter Certo
An Ugly New Era of States Rights
Martha Rosenberg
A Bird Flu Depopulation Method So Cruel, Veterinarians Yell Foul
Nicky Reid
Democrats Will Never Be Queer Allies
Ann Garrison
The Ethiopian/Eritrean American Vote in Georgia
Matt Gannon – Kathy Kelly
War Scars the Earth. To Heal, We Must Cultivate Hope, not Harm
Kary Love
Time for a Convention of the People, by the People and for the People
Winslow Myers
The Nuclear Superpowers and True Self-Interest
Caoimhe Ring
Against; Not Trusting Men Again
Rick Thoman
Why is Alaska Burning?
ANIS SHIVANI
Whatever Happened to the Satirical Novel?
Jonah Raskin
You Can’t Go Back: the San Francisco Mime Troupe’s 2022 Show
Steve O’Keefe
What is Anarchism?
July 07, 2022
Bruce E. Levine
Marx, Spinoza, and the Political Implications of Contemporary Psychiatry
James C. Nelson
Stare Decisis? Nope!
Jean-Marie Collin and Patrice Bouveret
Radioactivity Under the Sand: The Buried Waste From French Nuclear Tests in Algeria
Tom Whitney
Crisis in Cuba Requires End of US Blockade Now
Eric Draitser
The Russia-Ukraine Conflict and the Global South
Lawrence Reichard
The Incredible Vanishing Mr. Heim
Tom Engelhardt
Extreme Life
David Rovics
Singing for Sectarians
Thomas Knapp
Third Party? America Doesn’t Even Have a Second Party.
