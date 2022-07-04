Blue MAGA’s Big Lie

by

Appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the Rev. Al Sharpton last week suggested that the left was as much to blame as Christian nationalists for the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Why? Because Hillary Clinton lost the electoral college vote in 2016.

Vote Blue No Matter Who Democrats (also known as Blue MAGAs) love to blame their party’s shortcomings and monumental incompetence on the left. The left is their boogeyman. They despise the left more than they hate the far right.

Bernie Sanders, Ralph Nader and (inexplicably) the actress Susan Sarandon are Blue MAGAs’s favorite targets. Nader, because they blame his third party presidential run for Al Gore’s loss in 2000, just as Bernie gets blamed for Hillary’s inconceivable loss to Trump in 2016. They hate Sarandon because…well, because Blue MAGAs are completely irrational beings.

Naturally the recent U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade is the left’s fault too. One of my favorite tweets from the week came from a Blue MAGA who goes by the handle “media witch”:

“Did you vote for Bernie Sanders, you privileged little cosplay socialists?

Then we can blame YOU for this horrifying turn of events. FUCK OFF.”

I have tried to wrap my mind around why Blue MAGAs hate the left so much and I have come to the conclusion that it is because the left is not shy about pointing out the Democratic party’s blatant hypocrisy, abandoned campaign promises, and abject policy failures.

Blue MAGAs maintain that the left should be good team players, by which they mean they should not put forth leftist candidates or vote third party, and they must never, ever criticize Democrats. When the left does point out the Democratic Party’s shortcomings, Blue MAGAs consider this to be the worst kind of betrayal. A crime far more heinous than anything conservative Republicans can do.

Meanwhile Blue MAGAs have continued to heedlessly pull the lever for the Democrats no matter how far right the party has drifted, no matter how pro-Wall Street the party has become. At the same time they have doubled down in their efforts to obstruct leftist or third party challengers, even as Democratic policies have proven disastrous for the working class.

It is an article of faith with Blue MAGAs that the left cannot possibly win elections, therefore they had no problem with the Democratic National Committee rigging the 2016 and 2020 primaries against the wildly popular Bernie Sanders (a February 2020 poll gave Bernie a 71 percent favorable rating from Democratic voters) and forcing all of the other Good Democrats (Warren, Buttigieg, Klobachar) to suspend their presidential campaigns in order to create a united front against the Democratic Socialist frontrunner.

Indeed, they will stop at nothing in order to prevent any and all leftist influence on the Democratic Party. They may not fight for the working class, but they will fight like hell to maintain a party that Wall Street and the Silicon Valley elites can embrace. At the end of the day, they would much prefer the party drift to the right than to the left—which is why it is foolish for the left to continue to support Lesser of Two Evil Democratic candidates like Clinton and Biden.

Blue MAGAs have no choice but to trumpet the Big Lie that Bernie (or Nader, Sarandon, Jill Stein, fill in the blank) is to blame for their electoral losses, their horrible decisions, their pathetic campaigns, their poverty of ideas, their inability to pass their agenda. Like their Red MAGA counterparts, Blue MAGA’s whole house of cards would come crashing down if they ceased believing in the Big Lie. Like Trump and his supporters they simply cannot afford to tell the truth. It would be foolish to expect them to do otherwise.