May 11, 2022
by
CounterPunch Editors
May 11, 2022
Kenneth Surin
Tories Plunge in UK Mid-Term Elections, But Labour has a Mountain to Climb
Paul Street
It’s Time to Step Outside the Killing Confines of Official Politics
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
How Border Deployment Led to Union Organizing in Texas
Charles Pierson
The National Interest Whitewashes Saudi Aggression in Yemen
Linda Pentz Gunter
“They Don’t Know What They’re Doing”: The Plan to Dump Radioactive Water From the Pilgrim Nuclear Plant Into Cape Cod Bay
Marco Fernandes
Why Latin America Needs a New World Order
Lawrence Wittner
Imperial Nostalgia and its Perils
Christopher Ketcham
The Sane Society?
William Astore
Five Reasons Why Washington Can’t Break Its War Addiction
George Ochenski
Alito’s Abortion Opinion Highlights America’s Misplaced Priorities
Christopher Brauchli
BoJo and Senator Paul
Bella DeVaan
The Gilded Glamour Met Gala Was a Fantasia of Inequality
Leonard Hitchcock
A Neglected Way to Help Slow Global Warming
Louise Gentle
Why One-in-Five Reptiles Face Extinction
CounterPunch News Service
‘Lab Meat’ Industry is Big Ag in Disguise
May 10, 2022
Melvin Goodman
U.S. Intelligence Boasting Intensifies Russian-American Proxy War
Patrick Mazza
Secession From the Left
David Rosen
Why Stop at Roe: What’s Next?
Patrick Cockburn
Mistakes I Made in Response to My Son’s Mental Illness
Bill Wolfe
Is Alito an Incel?
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Canceling Student Debt Is a Matter of Racial Justice
Sam Pizzigati
The Outrageous Gap Between CEO and Worker Pay
Binoy Kampmark
Bongbong Politics: Rehabilitating the Marcos Family
Arturo Desimone
Reform the UN Before It’s Too Late
Jacob G. Hornberger
An Ideal Foreign Policy
Yorgos Mitralias
The Putinist Left and Ukrainian Nationalism
Joel Schlosberg
Abortion: Out of the Political Trap
Molly Hunter
Why the Southwest is Burning
John Kendall Hawkins
Philip Goff: Panpsychic Ponderments
CounterPunch News Service
Legal Appeal Aims to Defend Wyoming’s Path of the Pronghorn From Massive Fracking Project
May 09, 2022
Ben Debney
A World of Slaves Under His Eye: Reproductive Justice Versus Totalitarianism
P. Sainath
When Bhabani Mahato Fed the Revolution
Robert Hunziker
World Drought Gets Worse, Cities Ration
John Feffer
What’s Left of the New Green Deal?
Fred Gardner
In the Beginning Was the Weed
Ralph Nader
“Public Justice” – Standing Forty Years Against Brutish Corporate Power
Binoy Kampmark
Noise Matters: Wind Farms, Nuisance and the Law
Tykeisa Nesbitt
Black Land Theft and the Racial Wealth Divide
Cesar Chelala
Children’s Lives in a Dangerous World
Ellen Brown
A Monetary Reset Where the Rich Don’t Own Everything
Melinda Burrell
What Have You Done For Me Lately? Using Elections to Rebuild Trust
Treva B. Lindsey
Abortion Has Been Common in the US Since the 18th Century
Doug Johnson Hatlem
“Democracy might get in the way”: Why Toronto’s Mayor Tory Rejected a Human Rights-based Alternative to Militarized Encampment Clearings
Hayley Brown
April: A Solid Month of Job Growth
Urariano Mota
World Day of the Portuguese Language and Marx