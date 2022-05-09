Black Land Theft and the Racial Wealth Divide

At the beginning of the 20th century, African Americans owned at least 14 million acres of land. By the 21st century, 90 percent of the land had been stolen from them. Now, African Americans only own 1.1 million acres of farmland and are part owners of another 1.07 million acres. Across a century, white farmers and landowners developed multiple ways to take African Americans’ land, using methods such as heirs property, tax sales, and Torrens Acts.

To understand the magnitude of this land theft, one must examine the extreme measures taken by those who captured the land from African American landowners. Both laws and practices allowed white landowners, farmers, and developers to manipulate the system so they could gain control over the land owned by African American farmers and homeowners.

The ways people were allowed to take land differed by state, with each having its own approach to scheme Black people out of their land. Heirs property, however, was a method used across all of them. In most cases, Black people did not have wills that would transfer land from one person to another after the death of the rightful owner. When there was no will involved, the land was divided equally amongst all of the known descendants. As those descendants began to pass away, the land would keep being divided by their descendants.

Over generations, the number of owners would become substantial. This created challenges for the landowners, according to Modern Farmer, since using “heirs property as collateral on a mortgage, to subdivide it, to develop it — and any number of other things of a legally binding nature — is difficult without first identifying and tracking down every heir, and gaining consent from each one.”

It eventually became easy enough for other people to come in and take control of the land, especially when every family member could not be found to seek permission for selling the land. So even if some members of the family wanted to keep the land, other members could choose to sell it. White developers would end up preying on family miscommunication and taking control of the land.