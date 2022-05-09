Home
$0.00
Articles
CP+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Login
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Search
Privacy Policy
Media of the Day
☰
May 9, 2022
by
CounterPunch Editors
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Banks Fueling Global Warming is Business as Usual
The Solution to Homelessness Is Not Death
The Bias in the Ukraine War Coverage
What About History?
The Origins of America’s Vicious War on Its Own Kids
Subscribe to get CP+ exclusive content
May 09, 2022
Ben Debney
A World of Slaves Under His Eye: Reproductive Justice Versus Totalitarianism
P. Sainath
When Bhabani Mahato Fed the Revolution
Robert Hunziker
World Drought Gets Worse, Cities Ration
John Feffer
What’s Left of the New Green Deal?
Fred Gardner
In the Beginning Was the Weed
Ralph Nader
“Public Justice” – Standing Forty Years Against Brutish Corporate Power
Binoy Kampmark
Noise Matters: Wind Farms, Nuisance and the Law
Tykeisa Nesbitt
Black Land Theft and the Racial Wealth Divide
Cesar Chelala
Children’s Lives in a Dangerous World
Ellen Brown
A Monetary Reset Where the Rich Don’t Own Everything
Melinda Burrell
What Have You Done For Me Lately? Using Elections to Rebuild Trust
Treva B. Lindsey
Abortion Has Been Common in the US Since the 18th Century
Doug Johnson Hatlem
“Democracy might get in the way”: Why Toronto’s Mayor Tory Rejected a Human Rights-based Alternative to Militarized Encampment Clearings
Hayley Brown
April: A Solid Month of Job Growth
Urariano Mota
World Day of the Portuguese Language and Marx
Weekend Edition
May 06, 2022
Friday - Sunday
JoAnn Wypijewski
The Long Hand of Slave Breeding, Redux
Richard Falk
Toward a Peoples Ukraine Wars Tribunal
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Playing for Keeps
Paul Street
No Proxy War: Stop the Dying
Eve Ottenberg
Tired of Being Worked to Death, Labor Strikes Back
Eric Draitser
Ukraine War Fuels NATO War Machine
Daniel Falcone
Karl Marx: Student and Teacher of Technology
Ramzy Baroud
By Redefining UNRWA, Washington Destroys the Foundation for a Just Peace in Palestine
David Schultz
Dobbs, Roe, and the Myth of Supreme Court as a Defender of Individual Rights
Kenn Orphan
Fascism is Intentional
Matthew Stevenson
Jefferson and the University
Ron Jacobs
Winston Churchill’s Rap Sheet: A Record of Empire
John Feffer
North Korea’s Real Threat: Radical Isolation
Michael Welton
Taking Aim at Putin: Stephen Cohen Contests the Myths
Todd Miller
The Border-Industrial Complex in the Biden Era: Robotic Dogs and Autonomous Surveillance Towers Are the New Wall
John Laforge
Cape Cod Bay in the Crosshairs — Holtec’s Reactor Waste Water Threat
Anne Petermann
More Business as Usual: Biden’s Old-Growth Forest Plan
Olivia Alperstein
Nothing is More Personal Than the Right to Control Your Own Body
Boaventura de Sousa Santos
Why Won’t Europe Call for an End to This War?
David Yearsley
Handel on Fire
Sarah Gertler
Jewish People Should Stand Up Against Violent Injustices in Our Name
Thomas Knapp
“Democracy” Doesn’t Work as an Argument Against Overturning Roe v. Wade
Daniel Warner
Is Ukraine a War Crime or Business as Usual?
Mark Muhich
Nuclear Threats Like We Have Never Seen
Richard C. Gross
Supreme Court: Politics, Then Country
Monica Grover
For Second-Generation Immigrants, the American Dream Can be a Nightmare
Mike Ferner
Our Deeply Subconscious Magical Thinking
Binoy Kampmark
Leaking for Roe v Wade
James C. Nelson
The Supreme Court Spoiler Alert
Sa’iyda Shabazz
With the Stroke of a Pen, Biden Could Set Millions of Americans Free