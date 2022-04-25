A Historic Deal for Union Doormen

In New York City, door attendants are true multihyphenates. A typical day on the job for Jan Edgars – an attendant with 25 years of experience on the Upper East Side – concerns every last detail of daily life: lobby cleanliness, tenants’ health staff, animals, grocery deliveries, outgoing and incoming mail, and all kinds of curveballs.

“I like to say, being a doorman, you’re a part of the furniture,” Edgars told Inequality.org in an interview. “Our job is to blend in and make our tenants’ lives easier, and it takes a certain skill set to accomplish that.”

Others might stereotype this line of work as the “highest-paid unskilled labor in the city,” Edgars continued, “but I can’t tell you the amount of times that people have come in to work the job and can’t last a week because they can’t hack it.”

Edgars serves as a local shop steward for 32BJ-SEIU, a property services workers union active in 12 states. 32BJ authorized a strike that was set to begin on Thursday, April 21st at 12:01 AM. If the union hadn’t reached an agreement with the Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations and management by then, 32,000 residential building workers would have paused their work, affecting around 1.5 million New York City residents.