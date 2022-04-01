Home
April 1, 2022
by
Josh Frank
Weekend Edition
April 01, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Looking for “Good Guys” on Ukraine?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: An Unconquerable Thing
David Yearsley
Bondage at the Oscars
Matthew Stevenson
Letter From Crimea: To Moscow Station
Eric Draitser
Russia Sanctions and the Future of US Dollar Hegemony
Ishmael Reed
Fly On The Wall: The Slap
Eve Ottenberg
Climate Collapse or Nuclear Winter, Take Your Pick
Brian Garvey
The Ukraine Crisis is Splitting the Peace Movement — When it’s Needed Most
Dean Baker
Overflowing Inventories and the Supply Chain Crisis
Ramzy Baroud
Gaza’s Forthcoming Crisis Might Be Worse than Anything We Have Ever Seen
Michael Hudson
The End of Dollar Hegemony
Lawrence Ware
Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock wasn’t the Worst thing that Happened on Oscar Night
Robert Hunziker
Wood-Pellet Manufacturing in a Rainforest
Jonathan Cook
Palestine is a Loud Echo of Britain’s Colonial Past: and a Warning of the Future
Chris Orlet
The Corporatocracy Will Have a Tough Choice Between Biden and DeSantis
April M. Short
Why the U.S. Culture of Colonial Extraction Is Making People Sick and Destroying the Planet
Lawrence Davidson
The Dying Myth of Israeli Democracy
Ed Rampell
From Russia, With Lust: Tolstoy Meets “Florida Man”
Stan Cox
How Not to Cope with Vladimir Putin by Drilling and Pumping
Roger Harris
Illegally Imprisoned Venezuelan Diplomat Faces US Court Amid a Shifting Global Context
Kim C. Domenico
Without Our Passion We Shall Overcome Nothing
Ralph Nader
Going for Big Watch on Big Budgets
Robert Alvarez
A Five-Alarm Emergency for Democracy
Elliott Negin
It’s Time for Charles Koch to Testify About His Climate Disinformation Campaign
Bill Fried
Safe Supply: the Problem With Demonizing Drug-Users and the Drugs They Use
Mike Garrity
What are the Greater Yellowstone Coalition’s Ethics Worth?
Britnie Remer
Lessons About Poverty in America’s Heartland
W. T. Whitney
Progressive Coalition Campaigning in Colombia Promises Real Change
Nicky Reid
Violetta’s Scars: How Russophobia Became the Wokest Form of Racism
Binoy Kampmark
A Nine-Year Obscenity: The Australia-NZ Resettlement Deal
Jerry Lembcke
Found in Ukraine: Elizabeth Samet’s “Good War.”
Khalid Afsar
Eulogy as a National Anthem
Malik Diamond
Hip Hop Lessons on the Nuclear Geo-Chess
Ross Field
The Ghosts of Empire Return for Royalty
Cesar Chelala
The Danger of Infecting Politicians’ Minds
Daniel Warner
How Does One Deal With Endless Lies?
Bob Lord
Closing the Tax Loopholes America’s Rich Love to Exploit
Rob Okun
The Slap Heard ‘Round the World
Marina Durano
The Financialization of the Global Care Economy
Joel Schlosberg
The Ghost of the Mother of Trusts
Mel Gurtov
When Will it End, and How?
John Kendall Hawkins
The Better Angels Book
Michael Robinson
deLEEcatessin Konitz
March 31, 2022
Dean Wareham
Eleanor Marx: The Last Word
Charles Pierson
Biden Promised to Stop Supporting Saudi Aggression in Yemen. He Lied.