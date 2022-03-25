Home
March 25, 2022
by
CounterPunch Editors
Weekend Edition
March 25, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Stanley L. Cohen
Imperialism and the Struggle Against It Begins at Home
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Both Ends Burning
Patrick Cockburn
Ukraine Could Turn Into Another Endless War, Especially if NATO Decides More Than Just Peace is Needed
Matthew Stevenson
Putin is Not Dealin’
Stephen F. Eisenman
A Coward’s War
Eve Ottenberg
Immune to War Fever, Some Countries Stay Neutral to Russia
Michael Hudson – Ross Ashcroft
The Blowback from Sanctions on Russia
Eric Draitser
Russian Military Adapting in Ukraine
Paul Street
Thinking About the Unthinkable
Jean Wyllys – Julie Wark
Brazil, Amazon, World: Govern By Hate
Paul Atwood
To the Last Ukrainian or All of Us?
Robert Hunziker
The Truth About IPCC Reports
Todd Miller
Cruelty as Border Policy: the Biden Version
Ben Debney
Marxism against Marxism
Ramzy Baroud
The Billion Dollar Deal that Made Google and Amazon Partners in the Israeli Occupation of Palestine
Sonali Kolhatkar
This is the Time to Kick Our Oil Addiction
Jonathan Feldman
Stockholm Syndrome 2022: The Faustian Bargain of Left Militarism in Ukraine
James C. Nelson
American Democracy: Alive or Dead?
Peter Byrne
The Shame of Santa Rosa, California: Whiteness, and the Culture of Lynching
Mitchell Zimmerman
How a No-Fly Zone Could Lead to Nuclear War
Paul Armentano
Want to Ensure Marijuana is Safe? Legalize and Regulate It
Daniel Warner
Putin Abandons Mankind
Aviva Chomsky
The United States is Exceptional, Just Not in the Ways Any of Us Should Want
John Kendall Hawkins
Hulu’s Catherine the Great: Huzzah!
Wendy Cervantes
We Must End Family Separations and Here’s How
Domenica Ghanem
Two Years in and We Still Need to Learn the Lessons of This Pandemic
John Feffer
Ending the War in Ukraine
Binoy Kampmark
Ukraine, Russia and the Sporting McCarthyites
Paul Gilk
End Times Can No Longer Be Postponed
Margaret M. Russell
Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Hearing is a Flashback to How Race and Crime Featured During Thurgood Marshall’s 1967 Hearings
Roger Harris
The True Adventure of a 19-Year-Old North American Fighting in the Cuban Revolution With Fidel Castro
Scott Leckie
Thoughts From a Drought-Stricken, Flooded Austrailia
Cesar Chelala
Ahab Putin vs. Ukraine
Sarah Anderson
Wall Street Bonuses Soar By 20%, Nearly 5 Times the Increase in US Average Weekly Earnings
Madhav TR
India’s Communists
Ross Field
A New Corporate Consciousness or Control?
David Swanson
When Backing War Is the Only Sane Position, Leave the Asylum
Alfred de Zayas
When the “Good Guys” Censor
Ron Jacobs
Queen Victoria’s Goddaughter
Melinda Burrell
Neuroscience Tips for Navigating Uncertain Times
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Homer and Greek History
Mike Garrity
Forest Service Withdraws Its Appeal for Massive Logging and Road-building Project in Grizzly Bear Habitat
Nicky Reid
A Perfect Recipe for the Next 9/11
David Yearsley
Beating Time with Handel at the Met
March 24, 2022
David Van Deusen
Concerning the War in Ukraine: No Love For Putin; No Guns For Nazis