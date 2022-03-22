Flacks for the Rich Tell One Philanthropy Story, the Numbers Tell Another

Wealth-X, a global research firm that helps businesses “uncover, understand, and engage with the world’s wealthiest individuals,” has just released some new data on the global $5-million-and-up crowd.

Last year ended, Wealth-X calculates, with 3.6 million individuals worldwide worth at least $5 million, a total up 71 percent since a decade ago. North America hosts 43 percent of these global rich, with Asia at 26 percent and Europe at 24 percent accounting for considerably smaller shares.

Our world’s wealthiest now average just over 60 in age. They overwhelmingly share, notes Wealth-X, a “strong interest” in sports, technology, and travel — and philanthropy. And this “strong interest” in philanthropy, the Wealth-X researchers tell us, increases as people of ample means add on the years.

“As they age,” the researchers suggest, “wealthy people often tend to divert a greater proportion of their time to more personal ambitions — such as creating a legacy and giving back to society — and so philanthropy increases in popularity.”

Just how popular? Wealth-X has a stat designed to measure personal “affinity to philanthropic giving.” Anyone in the deep-pocket universe who has given “at least one single gift of $10,000 or more to charitable causes over the past five years,” says Wealth-X, qualifies as someone with an “affinity” for charitable giving.

By that yardstick, well over half of our world’s contemporary wealthy — 54.5 percent — have a clear “affinity” for sharing their grand private fortunes.

A lot here, as they say, to unpack.

Let’s start with the 45.5 percent of the world’s rich who don’t show what Wealth-X deems an “affinity” for charitable giving. These individuals all hold at least $5 million in wealth. Yet they could not bring themselves over the past five years to give even one charity a single donation of $10,000 or more.

For the least rich of the deep pockets in the Wealth-X data, those individuals worth a mere $5 million, a $10,000 donation would amount to an outlay of 0.2 percent of their personal net worth. For anyone holding considerably more than $5 million, a $10,000 donation would amount to an even smaller share. A $10,000 contribution, for instance, would amount to just 0.02 percent of a $50-million net worth and a microscopic 0.001 percent of a personal fortune worth $1 billion.

So those tightfisted wealthy who haven’t seen fit to make a single $10,000 donation over the past five years aren’t just demonstrating a lack of “affinity” for charitable giving. They’re demonstrating a clear aversion to significant giving.

And what about those individuals of substantial means who have cleared the $10,000 bar? These affluents haven’t cleared much of a threshold. Giving away a minuscule share of the wealth you can easily afford to give away in no way shows you have an “affinity” for charitable giving.