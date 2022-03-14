Addressing Racial Inequality in Paid Leave Policy

While efforts to secure paid leave benefits are stalled at the federal level, states and cities are moving forward. In the latest victory, the District of Columbia has granted hundreds of thousands of private-sector workers 12 weeks of paid time off, up from a maximum of eight weeks.

Across the country, nine states have paid leave policies on the books.

As in other jurisdictions, the D.C. paid leave law was a victory over intense lobbying from businesses that objected to the increased costs. Under the initial plan adopted in 2020, employers owed a tax of 0.26 percent of an employee’s salary to fund the paid leave program. Thanks to a D.C. budget surplus, that rate has just been trimmed to 0.62 percent, and advocates emphasize that the benefits program is a win-win for workers and their employers.

“We’ve seen during the pandemic with the Great Resignation, workplaces that are family-friendly, flexible, and offer paid leave are more likely to retain workers because workers feel like those employers are caring for them and their needs,” said Elissa Silverman, D.C. Council member at large, during “US Care Infrastructure: From Promise to Reality,” a recent conference by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, the American University Program on Gender Analysis in Economics, and the Care Work Network.

Silverman also explained how the D.C. paid leave program addresses long-ignored racial equity issues. For years, debate surrounding universal paid leave programs has centered on white professional women advocating for paid maternal leave policies. But this focus ignores low-wage workers who are primarily Black and brown and may have differing leave needs. Approximately 95 percent of the lowest wage workers lack any access to paid leave.

Washington, D.C., a majority-minority city, aims to address this problem through a progressive wage replacement rate. Lower-wage workers receive 90 percent of their wages while they are on leave, with a weekly benefits cap of $1,000 . The city government is also tracking demographic data on which communities are utilizing the program and for what purpose.