February 12, 2022
1969 Malcolm X Centre, LA, Angela Davis Lecture
by
CounterPunch Editors
Weekend Edition
February 11, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Michael Hudson
America’s Real Adversaries are Its European and Other Allies
Diego von Vacano - Julia Peredo Miranda
The Impact of Chato Peredo, “Che’s Last Soldier,” on the MAS Party in Bolivia
Jean Wyllys – Julie Wark
Brazil, Amazon, World: How the Munduruku Showed Up the Whole System
Eve Ottenberg
Bigotry Unbound: the U.S. Media’s Anti-China Propaganda Blitz
Tony McKenna
The Show Must Go On
Daniel Falcone
On Israel as an Apartheid State: an Interview with Richard Falk
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: This Week’s Episodes in “That’s Psychotic!”
Paul Street
The “World’s Greatest Country” is Swirling Down the Drain
Robert Hunziker
Ocean Heat Killing Spree
Ramzy Baroud
From Tantura to Naqab: Israel’s Long Hidden Truths are Finally Revealed
Joshua D. Pitts
New Evidence of Discrimination Against Black Coaches in the NFL Since 2018
Sudip Bhattacharya
Striving for Solidarity
W. T. Whitney
Battle of Ideas: Anti-Communism Prolongs Already Long US Blockade of Cuba
Raouf Halaby
Four Days of Crimes in the Apartheid State
David Swanson
Pop-Morality Is Immoral
Charles Pierson
Sorry Senator, Putin is No Hitler
Wim Laven
More Deferred Costs to Politics and Endless Wars
John Emerson
The Political Theology of Neoliberalism
Thomas Knapp
It’s Time to Take the Racism Out of Redistricting
Peter Certo
The GOP is Now Openly Aligned Against Democracy
Erika Schelby
Sustainability Is Not as New an Idea as You Might Think—It’s More Than 300 Years Old
Samantha Garcia
We Shouldn’t Have to Rely on the National Guard for Public Services
Steve Martinot
Oh No, Not Another Crime Wave!
Daniel Warner
A Hypocrisy Scorecard: Welcome to the Brave Old World
Steve Lalla
President Xiomara Castro Brings Hope and Joy to Hondurans
Regan Ferrell
California’s Loitering Laws Could Cause Trouble At The Super Bowl
Phyllis Bennis
Human Rights Groups Agree: Israel is Practicing Apartheid
Basav Sen
Three Hopeful Stories of Environmental Activism
Jean Athey
What we Must Do for Afghanistan
Nicky Reid
The War in Ukraine Will Not Take Place: The New Cold War as Simulacra
Charles Xu
How China Became an Olympic Boogeyman for the West
Scott Klinger
Trump Axed an IRS Report on the Richest 400 Americans. Time to Bring It Back.
Philip Doe
The Polis Administration Proposes Amnesty for Big Oil Deadbeats in Colorado
Seth Sandronsky
California’s Single-Payer Health Care Down But Not Out?
Algernon Austin
The Link Between Gun Violence and Economic Hardship in Black Communities
Kavaljit Singh
Whither India’s Sovereign Green Bonds
Rodney Holcombe
Bail Reform is Working
Richard C. Gross
Republicans Digging a Grave for America
Luke Beirne
The Resurgence of Nazism in Ukraine
Sen. Bernard Sanders
Lowering the Cost of Prescription Drugs
Binoy Kampmark
Bickering Gatekeepers: The Endeavour Spat
Kim C. Domenico
When Kindness is Counterculture: How To Celebrate the Lost Cause of the Small and the Local
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Greece’s Lost Children of the Cold War
David Yearsley
Bach and Bitcoin
February 10, 2022
Isaac Christiansen
The Legacy of Lester Mallory: Brief Statement Against the U.S. Economic War Against Cuba