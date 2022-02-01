Government Contracting: the Next Big Battleground for a More Equal America?

Some companies in the United States today routinely do despicable things to their workers. They maintain unsafe workplaces. They pay poverty wages and cheat workers out of overtime. They deny workers their right to organize. Should we reward employers that engage in these sorts of behaviors with lucrative government contracts? Of course not. Our tax dollars should never be enriching corporations that abuse workers.

But our tax dollars are doing just that. Government contracts, says new research from the Center for American Progress, are routinely flowing to abusive employers despite all sorts of procurement-process protections — on paper — to prevent that abuse.

Workers at government contractors are paying dearly — in their paychecks and their health — for this sorry state of affairs. So are the rest of us. Those government contractors that cheat workers on a regular basis turn out to also regularly cheat on the government contract work they do.

The new Center for American Progress research starts with a 2013 Senate report that identified, for the previous five years, the 100 largest penalties the federal government had levied for corporate workplace safety violations and the 100 largest awards for backpay the federal government had ordered thieving corporations to make. Some 49 separate companies on these two lists, the Center notes, “benefited from government contracts” in the 2012 federal fiscal year.

Nearly 30 percent of these corporations, the Center research goes on to reveal, performed poorly on their government contract work. Their “significant performance problems” ranged from “failing to fulfill contract obligations and overbilling the government to dangerous defects or unsafe conditions that put the public at risk.” These poorly performing corporations falsified their qualifications and ran big cost overruns.

Contracting with companies that break laws that protect workers, the Center researchers observe, “frequently results in poor performance of federal contracts and waste of public resources.”

In other words, suggests Karla Walter of the Center’s American Worker Project, alarm bills should start ringing whenever federal officials start contemplating awarding government contracts to companies with past histories of abusing workers.

These errant companies include corporate heavyweights like the aerospace giant Lockheed Martin. Top executives at Lockheed like to present themselves as deeply committed to their noble professed corporate core credo: “Do What’s Right, Respect Others and Perform with Excellence.” But Lockheed’s execs displayed little commitment to do right and respect others back in 2008 and 2009 when the company shortchanged worker paychecks. Government investigators subsequently ordered Lockheed and a subsidiary to pay up millions in backpay.

Lockheed then proceeded to perform with little “excellence” in its government contract work. Only half the aircraft the company produced on one Defense Department contract, for instance, ended up mission-ready over a six-month period in 2018. In 2020, a House oversight committee grilled Lockheed on the company’s delivery of over 15,000 parts with incomplete or incorrect electronic equipment logs, a fiasco that has cost the government over $183 million in extra costs since 2015.

“Numerous government studies,” adds the Center for American Progress analysis, “have found that federal contractors are frequently among the worst violators of federal workplace laws but face few consequences.”