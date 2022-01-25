Care Workers Aren’t Giving Up on Build Back Better

As the future of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda hangs in the balance, over 35,000 care workers joined a telephone town hall hosted by the Service Employees International Union and National Domestic Workers Alliance to demand Congress recognize that care can’t wait any longer. The virtual town hall marks the start of a six week campaign.

“We need our Senators to know it’s time to deliver and invest in home care workers because care is essential,” said Sherry Holloway, a home care worker and family caregiver from Orlando, Florida. “We are on this call to say we are not giving up and when we fight we win. By investing in care we can create the most racial diverse middle class this country has ever seen.”

The Build Back Better Act, which originally called for $400 billion in funding for home and community-based services, has since been pared down to $150 billion due to inflation and deficit concerns from two corporate Democrats in the Senate: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ).

Despite these unfounded concerns, their constituents are not shying from putting pressure on elected officials to take action.

“I love caring for people, but this is very challenging work,” Joan, a home care worker for over three decades and a Sinema constituent in Arizona, said during the telephone town hall. “We have been overlooked, overworked, and underpaid especially now. I’m here to tell my elected officials that it’s time to pass Build Back Better. I am 65 and am forced to work at this age because I need to, looking after your family members so they can live with dignity, care, and respect like we all should.”