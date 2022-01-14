Home
January 14, 2022
Courtney Barnett – Full Performance (Live on KEXP)
by
Josh Frank
Weekend Edition
January 14, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Bruce E. Levine
Suicide, Indian Farmers, Indigenous North Americans . . . and the Shame of Shrinks
Joshua Frank
Vaccines, RFK Jr. and The Science of Misinformation
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Republic of the Tormented
Paul Street
Come on, Man! Joe Biden’s Dumb and Deceptive January 6 Anniversary Speech
Eve Ottenberg
Deputized Nation
Ramzy Baroud
The Real ‘Doomsday Scenario’: How Palestinian Hunger Striker, Abu Hawash Forced Israeli Concession
Robert Hunziker
The Oceans Are Overheating
Ron Jacobs
Me, Richard Nixon and the War on Drugs
Dave Lindorff
Capitalism and the Profit-Motive Didn’t Create the James Webb Space Telescope
Michael T. Klare
Washington Tightens the Noose around China
Dean Baker
The Continuing Phony Debate on Free Trade
Alfred de Zayas
The Rule of Law Must Finally Evolve Into the Rule of Justice
Binoy Kampmark
Anachronistic Frivolity: Australia’s Recent Tank Purchase
Patrick Bond
Latest IMF Controversy Unveils Biased Policies and a Harvard Economist’s Skewed Views
John Laforge
Radiation in Medicine: Treatment or Torment?
Matthew Stevenson
Macedonian Ramble: The Tragedy and Competing Legends at Anzac Cove, Gallipoli
Abolghasem Bayyenat
Saving the Iran Nuclear Deal Requires Balancing It
Moon-Ho Jung
Making Sugar, Making ‘Coolies’: Chinese Laborers Toiled Alongside Black Workers on 19th-Century Louisiana Plantations
Lee Camp
We Know the Silver Bullet to Ending Poverty and Destitution But Choose Not to Use It
Anthony Siracusa
How the Vietnam War Pushed MLK to Embrace Global Justice, Not Only Civil Rights at Home
Jonah Raskin
What’s a “Western”? Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog”
Colleen Wessel-McCoy
Continuing King’s “Revolution of Values”
Cesar Chelala
Donald Trump’s Neglect has Fueled the Coronavirus Pandemic
Paul Armentano
It’s Time for Biden to Keep His Promises on Marijuana
Wim Laven
The Annual American Whitewash
Daniel Warner
Moral Injury: A New Description of What Ails You?
Kim C. Domenico
Of Bullies, the Bullied & the Craft of Art
Ben Jealous
Biden is Rising to the Moment on Voting Rights, Will Congress?
Dan Bacher
Federal government forecasts that U.S. oil production in 2023 will surpass record high set in 2019
Dedrick Asante-Muhammad
Dr. King Remained Hopeful, So Can We
John P. Ruehl
Historical Differences Will Not Erode an Advantageous 21st-Century Chinese-Russian Partnership
Nicky Reid
Liz Cheney and the Many Lives of Neoconservatism
Sebastian Santos
Sports and Politics
David Swanson
Read Glenn Ford
Thomas Knapp
Photo ID to Vote? Well, OK, But …
Ted Rall
Corporate Journalists Are Blind to a Big Covid Lesson
George Wuerthner
Fire Suppression Myths
Paul Gilk
Waiting at the Depot
Seth Sandronsky
Mothering Daughters: On “The Lost Daughter”
John Kendall Hawkins
Ariel Dorfman: Caught in the Commission of a Truth
David Yearsley
Listening Up to “Don’t Look Up!”
Carolyn McGiffert Ekedahl
KILL FILibuster
January 13, 2022
Susie Day
Lyra Mckee and the Truth That Breathes Beyond Borders
David Rosen
Profits Over People: Why Weren’t the Vaccine Manufacturers Nationalized?
Binoy Kampmark
Julian Assange: A Thousand Days in Belmarsh