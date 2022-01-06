Home
January 6, 2022
by
Josh Frank
Settler-Colonialism in a Cross-Cultural Perspective
It Goes Back to the Days of the Founders
The “Hellraising Humanitarian” on “Dreaming a New Dream”
How the U.S. Government Was Sold to a Hedge Fund
Envisioning a World With No Bosses
January 06, 2022
Vijay Prashad
Right-Wing Hate Speech Runs Rampant in India’s Elections
David Rosen
A Warning: Will the 2024 Election End U.S. Democracy?
Nick Turse
The War on Terror is a Success…for Terror
Binoy Kampmark
Sir Tony Blair: Bloody Knight of the Realm
Thomas Klikauer – Meg Young
Carbon Justice and Global Survival
Jennifer Barckley
The Dairy Industry is Determined to Pour Itself Down Our Throats
David D’Amato
Rethinking Progress in a Time of Crisis
Nino Pagliccia
A Recall Referendum in Venezuela will be a Failure If Attempted
Thom Hartmann
We Must Have Accountability for Corporate Crime
Lily Baum Pollans
What is Pay-as-You-Throw?
January 05, 2022
Omar Dahbour – Ashley Dawson
How to Fight the Next Coup
Melvin Goodman
Biden and the Tragedy of US Foreign Policy
Paul Street
Four Analogies
Jeffrey St. Clair
Sound Grammar: Out of the Past Into the Now, the Best Music of 2021
Juan Alberto Ruiz Casado
Taiwan Does Not Resemble Ukraine as Much as it Does the Donbas
Robert Koehler
Poisoning Ourselves With War
Aakanksha
The Mumbai Guard Who Never Knew Security
Alec Dubro
Does Japan Aspire to be a Super Power?
Joshua Clinton
The Green Deceit of Deep Sea Mining
Cesar Chelala
An Extraordinary Woman
Amanda J. Crawford
American Support for Conspiracy Theories and Armed Rebellion Isn’t New, We Just Didn’t Believe It Before the Capitol Insurrection
CounterPunch News Service
Wet’suwet’en Water Protectors Evade RCMP as Police Mobilize For Raid
January 04, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Why It’s Time We Reclaimed Patriotism From Populist-Nationalist Figures like Boris Johnson and Donald Trump
Kenneth Surin
Desmond Tutu and the Labour Party’s Phonies on Israel
David Blackburn
Another Nuclear Fusion Folly: Billions Already Spent on ‘Energy Pipedream’
Jacob Hornberger
Max Boot’s Rant Against Oliver Stone
Dennis Bernstein - Miguel Gavilan Molina
Remembering Wounded Knee 1890 & 1973: an Interview With Bill Means
Urariano Mota
The Brazilian Dictatorship and the Two Demons
William Kaufman
Don’t Look Up: The Hipster/Liberal Book of Revelation
George Ochenski
New Year, New Chances to Do Things Better
January 03, 2022
Fred Gardner
Sorking the Ricardos: the Real Story of Lucy and J. Edgar
Ramzy Baroud
Why is Israel Amending Its Open-Fire Policy: Three Possible Answers
Dean Baker
Repealing Section 230: Giving Mark Zuckerberg What He Wants?
Maria Paez Victor
Decay in the UK
P. Sainath
An Open Letter to the Chief Justice of India
Lawrence Davidson
Deepening Schism: Trump Lectures American Jews
Wim Laven - Sebastian Santos - Tom H. Hastings
Reclaiming Moral High Ground
Yvonne Su
How the Philippines’ President Dutuerte Weaponized a Filipino Custom During COVID-19
George Wuerthner
Paradise Lost in Greater Yellowstone?
Weekend Edition
December 31, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Melvin Goodman
J. Edgar Hoover’s Legacy: Spying On Democracy
Jefferson Morley
JFK Revisited: Oliver Stone and the New JFK Fact Pattern
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: When the Old Anomaly Became the New Normal–2021, the Year in Climate
Eve Ottenberg
How CIA Plots Undermined African De-Colonization
Jean Wyllys – Julie Wark
Brazil, Amazon, World: Sociopathy vs Democracy
Daniel Beaumont
Who Owns the Clouds? The Adventures of the Chinese and Me in Changing the Weather