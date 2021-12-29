by

Ode to the Wolf

Wolf killers and torturers

Oh to be manly

Brash loud proud

Ignorant of their vacuity and shallow depths

Terrify Inflict pain on Annihilate

Those who are better than they

Put their fear into the noble and majestic

Never knowing their own cowardice, their pretending to be men

Never knowing how pitiable they are

They render the world as homogenous and banal as they are

Puffing their chests to

Run away from respect and honor and the pain of being human

All while the beautiful and generative go out of the Earth

Leaving their ghosts as infinite splendor

That will outlive us all