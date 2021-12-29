Home
$0.00
Articles
CP+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Login
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Search
Privacy Policy
Media of the Day
☰
December 29, 2021
Arundhati Roy on the Media, Vaccine Inequity, Authoritarianism in India
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Envisioning a World With No Bosses
Are U.S. Charities Backing Hindu Nationalism?
How the U.S. Government Was Sold to a Hedge Fund
Back to the Future: The Long Roots of Venezuela’s Communal Tradition
Religion, Science, Politics
December 29, 2021
Kenneth Surin
BoJo’s Tories Toy With Omicron
James Bovard
Stopping the War Machine for One Day
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Police Crime Blotter, 2021
Thomas Klikauer – Catherine Link
The Origins of Germany’s Anti-Vaxxers
Chris Hedges
PEN America and the Betrayal of Julian Assange
John Feffer
The Selling of Degrowth
Daniel Warner
Words Matter: The Bucharest NATO Summit and Its Contentious Promise
Howard Lisnoff
How Worried Do We Need to Be?
Marcia Rieke
James Webb Space Telescope: an Astronomer on the Team Explains How to Send a Giant Telescope to Space and Why
George Ochenski
Kick Back Until 2022
Joseph Scalia III
Ode to the Wolf
December 28, 2021
Patrick Cockburn
Democracy is as Fragile Now as it was During My Father’s Time in Weimar Germany
Richard Rhames
Ruralist Lament: A Cold Reality
M. Shahid Alam
Capitalists are Dispensable, Laborers Are Not
Nick Licata
A National Network of Election Deniers will Oversee the 2024 Election
Dave Lindorff
The LAPD Murder of a 14-Year-Old Girl
Nick Pemberton
A Socialist Defense of Vaccine Mandates
P. Pratap Kumar
Archbishop Desmond Tutu: Father of South Africa’s ‘Rainbow Nation’
John Feffer
Russian Green Deal: Light at the End of the Tunnel?
Cesar Chelala
Honoring the Reverend Desmond Tutu
Ellen Brown
The Real Antidote to Inflation
Sarah Anderson
“Our Deadline is Victory”: Rev. William Barber’s Vow
December 27, 2021
David Rovics
Desmond Tutu Opposed Capitalism, Israeli Apartheid and US/UK Imperialism, Too
Christopher Orlet
Government Action, Not Consumer Action, Will Stop Climate Change
Jeffrey St. Clair
Cinema Without Cinemas: Watching Movies in 2021
Evaggelos Vallianatos
America’s Climate Emergency
Nick Pemberton
The Big Lie
Ramzy Baroud
The Combating Islamophobia Act: On Hate Crimes and ‘Irrational Fears’
Robert Hunziker
Warnings from the Far North
Tom Engelhardt
My Year and Welcome to It
Kim C. Domenico
When Dark Reality Is Unbearable, What Star Is There To Follow?
Karen Dolan
Three Reasons for Hope as a Hard Year Comes to an End
Matthew Wynia
Ethical Dilemmas and Painful Decisions: Triage in the Time of a COVID Surge
Rick Baum
How Exploited Job Insecure Part-Time Faculty Get Screwed at Progressive City College of San Francisco
Manuel García, Jr.
Don’t Look Up: See It
Weekend Edition
December 24, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Mark Kernan
The Dead and the Living: Britain’s Dirty War in Northern Ireland
Franz Camenzind
What is a Wilderness Without Its Wolves?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Blues Resurrected: the Second Coming of T-99 Nelson
Eve Ottenberg
Trump’s True North: President for Life
Paul Street
Few Surprises for the Serious as January 6 “Commemoration” Nears
Jonah Raskin
“I Think of Myself as Attached to California:” Interviewing Joan Didion
Glenn Sacks
30 Years Ago, the Soviet Union Collapsed, But Socialism Was Worth Saving
Roger Harris
Trump Thinks He’s Still President: What Is the Evidence?
Diana Block
The Great Palestinian Escape of 2021: Reflections from the U.S. Abolitionist Landscape
Joshua Frank
My Favorites of 2021