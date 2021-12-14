Home
$0.00
Articles
CP+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Login
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Search
Privacy Policy
Media of the Day
☰
December 14, 2021
Desert Apocalypse Episode 3: Sawtooth Solar
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Why So Many US-American Whites So Messed Up on Race
The Problems with the Pro-Nuclear Left
Digging for John Paul Jones
Conspiracy Theories and Tragedy in Douma, Syria
Millennials: The Generation in Waiting
December 14, 2021
Melvin Goodman
President Biden’s Democracy Summit: An “International Kiss”
Thomas Klikauer – Meg Young
Wealth, Capitalism and Ideology
Dean Baker
Could the Omicron Variant Be Good News?
Chris Hedges
The Execution of Julian Assange
Ramzy Baroud
The Omicron Shame: Why is the World Punishing Instead of Helping Africa?
John Feffer
South Korea’s Green New Deal: Myths and Realities
John Logan
Union Battles at Amazon and Starbucks are Hot News, Which Can Only be Good for the Labor Movement
Mel Gurtov
Putin’s Democracy Problem: Civil Society and Ukraine
Kevin Danaher
How the USA Could Lead a Global Green New Deal
Tom Crofton
The Climate, for War, Crisis
Jennifer Van Bergen
Are We Heading Toward Civil War?
Steven Rosenfeld
Progressives Sweep 2021’s Municipal Elections Across Georgia
Ron Ridenour
Unprecedented Arrests of Military and Police Surveillance Officers in Denmark
Chuck Collins – Helen Flannery
How Do We Fix Abuses of Donor-Advised Funds?
December 13, 2021
Robert Jensen
Defining Racism: Individuals and Institutions, Systems and Structures
Binoy Kampmark
Journalism, Assange and Reversal in the High Court
Philippe Marlière
Éric Zemmour, the French Establishment’s Far Right Candidate
Patrick Cockburn
Tory Partying as the Alpha Covid Variant Took Hold is a Grim Symbol of Their Pandemic Response
Medea Benjamin - Ariel Gold
Israel Pushes Hardline in Iran Nuclear Talks
Ariel Dorfman
Will Chile Return to a Pinochet-like Darkness?
Jacob G. Hornberger
The Real Lesson of the Afghanistan Disaster
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Xiomara Castro’s Win in Honduras Could Address the Country’s Endemic Corruption and Violence
Parth M.N.
Sangli Farmers: Milked by Private Players
Shiney Varghese
After a Year-Long Strike, India’s Farmers Win Big
Amanda J. Crawford
How Conspiracy Theories in the US Became More Personal, More Cruel and More Mainstream After the Sandy Hook Shootings
Dean Baker
Reopening Issues Remain a Big Factor Driving Inflation In November
John Kendall Hawkins
Coming Feature: Enemy of the State
Weekend Edition
December 10, 2021
Friday - Sunday
John Pilger
The Judicial Kidnapping of Julian Assange
Henry Giroux
Right-Wing Authoritarianism and the Crisis of Education
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: King of Tides
Richard Falk - David Krieger
Nuclear Weapons and World Order: a Dialogue
Eve Ottenberg
Dangerous Games: Western Militaries on the Doorsteps of Russia and China
Christoph Irmscher
Recycling Science Denial
John Sinclair
Free the Weed: 50 Years After the John Sinclair Freedom Rally
Ramzy Baroud
On ‘Gassing the Arabs’ and Other Diseases: Is Israel a ‘Sick Society’?
Paul Street
Beyond Passive Resistance: Against Democratic Surrender in a Time of Fascitization
Nick Licata
On the Matter of Black Lives: an Interview With Jelani Cobb
Stephen Corry
Scapegoats and Holy Cows: Climate Activism and Livestock
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
The Puzzling Case of Saule Omarosa
Ajamu Baraka
Countering Liberal Human Rights with the Black Radical Human Rights Framework
Ron Jacobs
Afghanistan: Washington’s Forty-Year Folly
Oscar Zambrano
Mass Shootings are the Screams of America Falling
Tom Clifford
China’s Sputtering Economy
Don Santina
Reparations for the Blues
Thomas Knapp
Censorship as an Investment: Turn Two Cents Into $311,562!