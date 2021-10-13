Home
October 13, 2021
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
The CIA’s View of Left Political Parties in Afghanistan, 1948-79
What Happens in the Red States
The Collapse of Liberal Zionism
Andrew Cockburn on Power, Profit, and the American War Machine
If You Work in the U.S., You Don’t Know How Bad You Have It
October 13, 2021
Melvin Goodman
CIA Creates a Mission Center to Counter China
Kenneth Surin
Broken Britannia’s Conservative Party Conference
W. T. Whitney
US Intervention and Capitalism Have Created a Monster in Honduras
Ted Rall
Why Is Stalking Legal?
Martha Rosenberg
Prescription Drug Safety Risks Hidden, Hypochondria Created by Marketing
Seiji Yamada, Arcelita Imasa and Gregory Maskarinec
Social Medicine and the Coming Transformation: a Manual for Career Path 2.0
Thomas Knapp
“No First Use”: An Empty Gesture That Would Cost Nothing
George Ochenski
Governors Can Run Away to Texas, But They Can’t Hide From the Problems Back Home
Jack Rasmus
The Great Strike of 2021
Miriam Miranda
Indigenous Peoples, Like Mine, Are Fighting for Their Homelands
Dan Bacher
Environmental Justice Advocates Respond to Oil Spill: End Neighborhood and Offshore Oil Drilling Now
Richard C. Gross
Bullying Standard Practice for Right-wing Republicans
October 12, 2021
Jonathan Cook
Haugen Isn’t Really a ‘Facebook Whistleblower’
Robert Hunziker
Code Red on FacingFuture.TV
Thomas Kilkauer – Meg Young
Who Won Germany’s Election in 2021?
Patrick Bond
The Latest Bretton Woods Bean-Counting Scandal Nearly Evicts IMF Director Georgieva
Dean Baker
Building Back Better and the September Jobs Report
Jeff Mackler
Julian Assange and the CIA-USA Daily Wars Against Humanity
Mahmood Delkhasteh
The Legacy of Bani Sadr
Dan Bacher
Newsom Asks Urban Users to Voluntarily Reduce Water Use As Nut Growers Suck Up Water
David Swanson
Harry Potter and the Secret of COP26
David Rovics
Tigard, Oregon: Ground Zero in the Fight for Affordable Housing
John Rachel
What are the Prospects For Peace? An Interview with William Astore
George Wuerthner
The Industrial Forestry Paradigm is a Threat to the Forests of the Northern Rockies
October 11, 2021
Gabriella Palermo
Hydrarchy, Maritime Resistance, and the Production of Race: An Interview with Marcus Rediker
Sam Pizzigati
Forget the Huddled Masses, Bring Us Billionaires
Winona LaDuke
From Columbus to Enbridge: Colonial Exploitation Continues
Kirkpatrick Sale
What Are We to Make of Columbus Today?
Caoimhghin Ó Croidheáin
Awakening: Martin Luther King and the Poor People’s Campaign
Dean Baker
A Mixed Jobs Report
Dennis Bernstein
Daniel Ellsberg On The CIA Plan To Kidnap And Possibly Kill Julian Assange, The End Of The Afghanistan Occupation, And The Ongoing Us Drone War
Thom Hartmann
Hungarian-Style Soft Fascism is the GOP’s Ruthless New Brand
Rebekah Entralgo
The Care Movement Fights Back Against Cuts to Biden’s Historic Home Care Plan
John Kendall Hawkins
You’re Torturing Me
Binoy Kampmark
Sportswashing at Tyneside: Saudi Arabia Moves into English Football
Weekend Edition
October 08, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Joseph Grosso
Rikers Island: New York’s Heart of Darkness
Howie Wolke
Why We Need Big Holistic Wilderness
John P. Geyman
Roe v. Wade at a Crossroads: Can It Prevail for the Common Good?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: When the Inevitable Becomes the Criminal
Paul Street
The American “System of Governance” is a Lethal Slaveowners’ Monstrosity
John Laforge
NRC Conducting “Open Investigation” into Allegedly Counterfeit, Substandard US Reactor Parts, & Impossibility of Evacuating Seabrook
Dave Lindorff
The Rich are Different: They’re Richer Than Us and Far Greedier
Michelle Lyu
Philadelphia: The Gentrification of Progressive Politics
Eve Ottenberg
Marx and Feminism
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Why Does Congress Fight Over Childcare But Not F-35s?