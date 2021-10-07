Home
October 7, 2021
They/Them Film and Panel | One Climber’s Story
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Andrew Cockburn on Power, Profit, and the American War Machine
If You Work in the U.S., You Don’t Know How Bad You Have It
Counter-Revolution in Arabia
The 50 Greatest Singles: an Exercise in the Absurd
Smoke and Ruins: Deep Time in Paquimé
October 07, 2021
Kenneth Surin
UK’s Labour Party Conference, Back to the 1990s
John Kendall Hawkins
Biden: The Interesting Debt Master-Slave Dialectic
Vijay Prashad
Why the World’s Eyes Are on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border
John Feffer
Climate-Change Transition in the Age of the Billionaire
Dean Baker
High Drug Prices and the Refusal to Talk Seriously About Debt and Deficits
Binoy Kampmark
Trump, Twitter and the Digital Town Hall
James Bovard
The Best Speech I Never Gave
Sonali Kolhatkar
The Child Tax Credit Is a Proven Boost to American Families, So Why Are Conservative Democrats Trying to Stop It?
Howard Lisnoff
The Women’s March
Mike Garrity
Federal Court Rules Soldier-Butler Logging is Illegal, Halts Massive Logging and Road-Building Project in Ninemile Valley
Norman Solomon
Stop Calling the Military Budget a ‘Defense’ Budget
Robert Koehler
Wrestling With Infinity
Stephen F. Eisenman
Auguries of Late Capitalism
October 06, 2021
Melvin Goodman
The Mounting Confusion of President Biden’s National Security Policy
Amory B. Lovins
“Low-carbon” Misses the Point: Arguments Favoring Nuclear Power as a Climate “Solution” are Fundamentally Misframed
Paul Street
Baby Talk Fascists: Reflections on a Summer Encounter
Roger Harris
Forbes Reveals Why the US Government Is Trying to Extradite Venezuelan Diplomat Alex Saab
Gary Leupp
France and the Fraying of NATO
Daniel Warner
OO7: License to Kill?
Bruce E. Levine
Psychiatry Films and Politics: Filmmakers Take Issue with my CounterPunch Review of Their Doc
Karl Grossman
No Militarization of Space Act
Jacob Hornberger
The Ultimate Drug War Crackdown
Ted Rall
Taliban Fashion and Why It Matters
James A Haught
Nine Decades of Secular Humanism
George Ochenski
Globalization Meets Entropy…and We Lose
Mark Wigg
Peace Officers: a New Division of Salem Police Department
CounterPunch News Service
Biden Administration Defends Wildlife Services’ Killing of Eight Wolf Pups in Idaho
October 05, 2021
Patrick Cockburn
The CIA Plot to Kidnap or Kill Julian Assange in London is a Story that is Being Mistakenly Ignored
Helen Yaffe
Cuba Accelerates Vaccine Drive
Ariel Dorfman
Chile is Taking the Final Steps of Dismantling Dictatorship
Chuck Collins
Inside the Pandora Papers
Binoy Kampmark
Britannia Turns Back the Boats
Jonah Raskin
Two Days in Frisco: Slices of Life and Pizza in the City of Labor & Lit
Ramzy Baroud
Trudeau’s Parliamentary ‘Victory’ May Cost Him the Next Elections
Eric Mann
Working With Ed Asner to Keep the GM Van Nuys Plant Open
Christopher Ketcham
Let’s Blow up Luxury Emissions
Richard C. Gross
Bickering Democrats Hurting Themselves
Dean Baker
Was the G.I. Bill of Rights a Safety Net Bill?
L. Ali Khan
The Law of Boredom
October 04, 2021
Andrew Rothman
Public Lands Open to Livestock Grazing Should Not Count Toward 30×30 Goals
Sam Pizzigati
The Least Sympathetic People in the Entire World?
Dean Baker
Big Pharma Fights Back
Jonathan Cook
The CIA Plan to Poison Assange Wasn’t Needed. The US Found a ‘Lawful’ Way to Disappear Him
Robert Hunziker
Siberia’s Hot Streak
Erik Molvar
Can the BLM be Fixed? Tracy Stone-Manning Takes the Helm of a Broken Agency
