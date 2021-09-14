A Journey With the Last Survivor of an Amazon Massacre

“Follow me. I want to show you something,” Rita Piripkura beckoned as we sat by a stream on the edge of the Piripkura indigenous territory in the western Brazilian Amazon.

We set off: Rita, her husband Aripan, four land protection agents from the Brazilian government’s indigenous affairs department, and me.

We walked and walked. The air was humid and full of the constant thrumming of insects. We navigated tree roots, crossed streams and hacked at branches to carve our way, admiring the lianas and the ever-thicker forest as we moved. A forest which has witnessed many generations of expert stewardship by its indigenous guardians, as well as the most appalling atrocities.

We walked in curves, zig-zags and straight lines. Rita knew exactly where she was going. “This is Piripkura land. This is my land” Rita said. “My mother and I lived here, on this land. Me, my sister, my father, my mother, my brother…”

Rita asked me if I had seen certain types of bark before, and if I’d heard of the bodó catfish which make their home in holes in the riverbeds of shallow waters. Her acute sense of which species and surroundings may be unfamiliar to other people has been heightened by her own migration from her birthplace in this forest.

When Rita was born, her tribe, the Piripkura, were uncontacted. They shunned contact with outsiders, fishing, hunting, collecting fruit and honey, and sleeping in tapiri shelters made from forest fibres.

But their forest had been targeted and invaded for decades: rubber tappers in the region hunted down the Piripkura from the late 1800s, and colonists, loggers and land grabbers flooded into the region from the 1940s. They brought with them both their greed for the forest’s riches, and their guns, changing the Piripkura’s lives forever, and almost annihilating them completely.

“The loggers arrived and cut down the forest here. My grandmother told me: ‘The white men are cutting down the trees!’ They cut down lots of trees, and we stopped hunting over there.”

To the white man’s desire to enrich themselves from the forest’s bounty, the Piripkura were an inconvenient obstacle. So they shot them. “White men arrived at dawn” Rita told me, recounting one massacre. “They killed nine of my relatives.”

To escape this genocide, the Piripkura were forced to live on the run. “My family came here, to the other side of the river. They used a jatobá tree to make a canoe. It was the early hours of the morning. It was very dark. There were lots of mosquitos, it was very windy, the river was big.” Rita gestured north, south, east and west, pointing in different directions to illustrate the constant movements of the Piripkura – their survival strategy.

In the midst of the invasions of the Piripkura’s home, Rita came into contact with non-indigenous society and was taken to live on a local ranch where she was forced to work as a laborer. She later married a man from the Karipuna tribe. She is the only Piripkura person with regular contact with outsiders.