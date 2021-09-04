Home
September 4, 2021
Fiona Apple ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’
by
Josh Frank
JP Sottile on Biden’s Infrastructure Bill
The Dollar General Theory of Money and Employment
The Earth Burns and the Free Market Won’t Save Us
I, Ken Loach
The Curious Case of Stephen Breyer
Weekend Edition
September 03, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Melvin Goodman
“Rogue Nations” and “Failed States”: America Doesn’t Know the Difference
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Revenge Tragedy
Joshua Frank
Revisiting 9/11, Ward Churchill and Those “Little Eichmanns”
Roy Eidelson
U.S. Psychology’s Unfinished Journey from 9/11
Sudip Bhattacharya
A Return to Normalcy?
John Rachel
What are the Prospects for Peace? An Interview With Col. Larry Wilkerson
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
Racial Socialism
Robert Hunziker
Brazil’s Fierce Drought
Ramzy Baroud
On Propaganda and Failed Narratives: New Understanding of Afghanistan is a Must
George Capaccio
Afghanistan: Farewell to Arms, Predator Drones, Night Raids…?
Daniel Warner
Lessons from Afghanistan
Brian Cloughley
When Will They Ever Learn? Out of Afghanistan, Into the Mire
Dave Lindorff
Kids Die Last as Biden Plays Tough Guy
Dean Baker
The Which Way is Up Problem in Economics
Erik Molvar
Biden Should Put Science, Not Policy Positions, in the Driver’s Seat on Wolves and the Endangered Species Act
Jeffrey Kaye
“A Real Flood of Bacteria and Germs”: Communications Intelligence and Charges of U.S. Germ Warfare During the Korean War
Farrah Hassen
Now Close Gitmo, Too
Eve Ottenberg
The Campaign to Destroy Venezuelan Socialism
Joel A. Harrison
Bureaucracies in the Most Expensive Healthcare System in the World
Adolf Alzuphar
Opioid River
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Village Mirror
Ron Jacobs
The Sixties, Hollywood, and One Man’s Consideration of the Curse of Vietnam
Colin Todhunter
Amazon, “Economic Terrorism” and the Destruction of Competition and Livelihoods
Yves Engler
Haiti and the Debt of Independence
Sally Mansfield Abbott
Berkeley in the ’60s: Epicenter of the Counter Culture
Binoy Kampmark
Abandoned and Alone: Lamenting the US-Australian Alliance
Kevin Rashid Johnson
Imprisoned in Sundown Towns: the Racial Politics of My Domestic Exile
Susan Block
R.I.P. Ed Asner, Man of Spunk and Socialism
David Bacon
At the End of this Hated War, We Need Truth
George Ochenski
Hold Politicians Accountable When They Lie
Ritayan Mukherjee
In Ladakh: a Shot in the Arm at 11,000 feet
Algernon Austin
Addressing the Unique Labor Market Challenges of Black Men
Justin J. Pearson
Everyone Deserves Clean Air and Water, No Matter Their Zip Code
Ted Rall
The Collapse of the U.S. Government
Wim Laven
Is Afghanistan FUBAR? It Depends Who You Ask
James Haught
An Early ‘Occupy’ Episode
Cesar Chelala
A Better World is Possible
Thom Hartmann
The Q-Anon Crowd Has a Familiar Face: How Rightwing Cults Have Plagued Our Politics
John Carter
Mink Creek Beaver Restoration: the Tip of the Iceberg
Jocelyn Leroux
Montana is Selling Out Its Wildlife
Nicky Reid
Hating Kamala Harris
Andrew Stewart
Unrepentant to the End: Louis Proyect ¡Presente!
David Rovics
The Far Left and the Far Right Actually Have a Lot in Common
Ellen Taylor
The Plot to Destroy Yeehaw
David Yearsley
Bach on Torture
