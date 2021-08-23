by

The Virus and the Storm

It was supposed to be homecoming concert

For New York City

60,000 people crowded Central Park

To celebrate New York City’s

Return to normal cultural life

After a year and a half of COVID-19 shutdowns

Barry Manilow began to sing his 1980 song

“I Made It Through The Rain”

“We dreamers have our ways

Of facing rainy days

And somehow we survive

We keep the feeling warm

Protect them from the storm

Until our time arrives”

The Delta Variant said to Hurricane Henri

“I just finished my all-you-can-eat buffet. Now it’s your turn.”

Hurricane Henri said,

“Yeah, I’ve heard enough of his singing.

Let’s shut this thing down.”

Four to five inches of rain began to flood Central Park

And people got soaking wet as they ran screaming

To get out of the rain.

The concert never resumed.

August 21, 2021.