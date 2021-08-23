The Virus and the Storm
It was supposed to be homecoming concert
For New York City
60,000 people crowded Central Park
To celebrate New York City’s
Return to normal cultural life
After a year and a half of COVID-19 shutdowns
Barry Manilow began to sing his 1980 song
“I Made It Through The Rain”
“We dreamers have our ways
Of facing rainy days
And somehow we survive
We keep the feeling warm
Protect them from the storm
Until our time arrives”
The Delta Variant said to Hurricane Henri
“I just finished my all-you-can-eat buffet. Now it’s your turn.”
Hurricane Henri said,
“Yeah, I’ve heard enough of his singing.
Let’s shut this thing down.”
Four to five inches of rain began to flood Central Park
And people got soaking wet as they ran screaming
To get out of the rain.
The concert never resumed.
August 21, 2021.