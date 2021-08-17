Home
August 17, 2021
by
Josh Frank
August 17, 2021
Michael Hudson
Biden Forfeits His Afghan Victory by Defending His Deep State Advisors
Patrick Cockburn
It is Government Weakness, Not Taliban Strength, That Condemns Afghanistan
Paul Street
The United States, Afghanistan, and the Doctrinal Boundaries of Permissible Reflection
Sam Pizzigati
A Climate Stat We Can’t Afford to Overlook: CEO Pay
Ramzy Baroud
Greed and Consumption: Why the World is Burning
Ralph Nader
“Nobody is Above the Law” – Except The “Big Boys”
John Feffer
The Delta Variant of Global Stupidity
John Grant
A Right-Wing Call For Rough Men
Dean Baker
Cheap Talk From the Fed on Global Warming?
Thomas Knapp
Afghanistan: Taliban Victories Explain the Wisdom of US Withdrawal
Nino Pagliccia
The Death of the “Lima Group” and Re-Birth of the Latin American Anti-Imperialist Left
Alec Dubro
Scraping the Bottom of the Sea: the Movement to Stop Deep Sea Mining
Jacob Hornberger
Last Charge for the Dead Enders: Blame Biden for Leaving Afghanistan
Prabir Purkayastha
Are Bezos and Musk Launching Us Into a New Space Age, or Just a U.S. Space Grab?
Cesar Chelala
Climate Change is a Public Health Emergency
August 16, 2021
K. Jessica Hsu – Mark Schuller
Haiti’s Earthquakes Require a Haitian Solution
Raouf Halaby
Déjà Vu: Saigon, Vietnam, 1975; Kabul, Afghanistan, 2021
Jack Rasmus
Covid Recession Year One: Who Gained? Who Lost?
David Swanson
Afghanistan: So What Do the Filthy Commie Peaceniks Say Now?
Adam Bronstein
Oregon is Better Than This: Stop Killing Wolves!
Dave Lindorff
Talli Nauman
Yaqui Pipeline Fighters Need Immediate Relief
Robert Hunziker
GPI vs. GDP: Does Size Matter More Than Substance?
John Laforge
Point Beach Reactor Courts Disaster with Sirens Turned Off
Ron Ridenour
Setback for Assange in UK Trial Over US Effort to Extradite Wikileaks Founder
Binoy Kampmark
A Taste of Panic: the Taliban Continue Its Advance
Sonali Kolhatkar
How a Black Lives Matter Leader Started a ‘Freedom School’ Summer Program for Kids
Robert Fantina
Santa Claus and Stolen Elections
Rebekah Entralgo
Two Years After the Largest Workplace Raid in U.S. History, a Path Forward for Undocumented Workers
Binoy Kampmark
Call in the Khaki: the Australian Defense Force and COVID-19
Tom Engelhardt
My Extreme World
Mike Garrity
Conservation Groups Stop Massive “Poison and Plant” Project on the North Fork of the Blackfoot River in Scapegoat Wilderness Area
Weekend Edition
August 13, 2021
Friday - Sunday
John Pilger
A Day in the Death of British Justice
Daniel Beaumont
Back to School Blues: Covid and the Crisis of the American University
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Ain’t That America, Something to See, Baby
Peter Linebaugh
Philosophers of Capitalism: How Hume Civilized Money
Vijay Prashad
A Viable—and Perhaps the Only—Path to Lasting Peace in Afghanistan
Paul Street
Hey Joe, The Coup Rolls On
Brian Cloughley
Why Does Israel Have a Stockpile of Nuclear Weapons?
Laura Carlsen
The Exaggerated Death of Mexico’s Drug War
Eve Ottenberg
A Last-Minute Reprieve for the Homeless…for Now
Ramzy Baroud
The Murder of the ‘Menacing’ Water Technician: On the Shadow Wars in the West Bank
Ron Jacobs
The Myth of the Atomic Genie
Tony McKenna
The Demise of The X Factor
Dave Lindorff
