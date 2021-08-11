Home
August 11, 2021
by
Josh Frank
August 11, 2021
Bill Hatch
Remembering John Wesley Powell in a Dry Year
Ramzy Baroud
US Foreign Policy Adrift: Why Washington is No Longer Calling the Shots
Lawrence Davidson
Abortion and the Culture War
George Wuerthner
Good Fire / Bad Fire: a False Paradigm
Thomas Klikauer
Australia’s Lockdown Troubles
Sam Pizzigati
Forget a New Cold War, the US and China Need to Fight Against Inequality
Cesar Chelala
Give Cubans a Chance
Mel Gurtov
Pegasus and the Global Surveillance Business
Manuel García, Jr.
Climate: Time to Saw Through Our Ankle
Norman Solomon
Corporate Liberalism is No Match for Trumpism
Dean Baker
More Cheap Fun: Job Growth, Trump v. Biden
Binoy Kampmark
Cultivated Delusions at the Tokyo Olympics
August 10, 2021
Andrew Cockburn
In Pursuit of Clarity: the Intellect and Intellectual Integrity of Pierre Sprey
Patrick Cockburn
Britain is Sleazier and More Corrupt, But the Pandemic is Only Partly to Blame
Martha Rosenberg
The Hidden Face of Animal Research
Ralph Nader
Fallacies of Political Labelism
Rebekah Entralgo
The Eviction Crisis is a Race and Gender Wage Gap Issue
Dean Baker
If a Vaccine Resistant Strain of COVID Develops in Africa, Will Dr. Fauci Lose His Job?
Georgina Downs
The Use of Toxic Pesticides in Farming is the Biggest Problem for Bees … and Us!
John Perry
Sanctions May Impoverish Nicaraguans, But is Unlikely to Change Their Votes
Dan Bacher
Mass Death on Butte Creek: Record Spring Salmon Run on Sacramento River Tributary Turns into Disaster as Most Fish Die Before Spawning
Richard C. Gross
Undermining Democracy
Joseph Gerson
Toward Preventing a Catastrophic US-China War
Ellen Taylor
Defending Forests in a Time of Climate Chaos
August 09, 2021
Melvin Goodman
Ukraine: the Key to Unlocking the Russian-American Stalemate
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Climate Chaos: Is Biden Up to the Challenge?
Peter Bolton
The Media’s Lies, and Lies by Omission, About Migration Out of Nicaragua
Walter Smolarek
Twilight of the 20-Year Occupation of Afghanistan: U.S. Soldiers Sent to Kill and Die—For What?
Prabir Purkayastha
Remembering the Great Scientific Crusader Who Showed That No Biological Basis for Race Exists: Richard Lewontin
Thom Hartmann
Trump’s Shadow Cabinet is Part of His Ongoing Attempted Coup
Bella DeVaan
The Civilian Climate Corps Could Be Transformative. Will Democrats Meet the Moment?
Mike Garrity
With Trout Dying Across the Northern Rockies, Why is Poisoning More Trout in the Scapegoat Wilderness Area a Top Priority?
Robert Koehler
Is a United World Possible?
John Kendall Hawkins
Atlas in the John, Flushing
Dean Baker
Unemployment Record Now Far Ahead of Recovery from Great Recession
Cesar Chelala
Kevin McCarthy is Not a Moron
Weekend Edition
August 06, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Jacques R. Pauwels
Mythmaking and the Atomic Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
Paul Atwood
Finis to the Grand Fool’s Errand…or to All Of Us?
Henry Giroux
Blinded by the Light: Remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the Age of Normalized Violence
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Welcome to the Pyrocene
Stephen F. Eisenman
A 10-Point Platform (and Anti-Platform) on Climate Change
Mark Ashwill
Dishonor by Association: A Red, White, and Blue Object Lesson
Anthony DiMaggio
Killer Disinformation: How Anti-Vaccine Propaganda Hijacked American Political Discourse
Eve Ottenberg
Pathologizing Dissent
Ron Jacobs
The Days of August, 1990
