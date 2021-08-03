Paving a Pathway to Citizenship Also Means Paving a Pathway to Recovery

As Democratic lawmakers wrangle over a $3.5 trillion recovery package, immigrant rights advocates and faith leaders are demanding the inclusion of a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million immigrants living and working in the United States.

Faith in Action, the largest faith-based grassroots organization in the country, and the LA RED Campaign, its immigration advocacy network, gathered leaders from across the country for a 12-hour vigil outside the Capitol on [inert date].

“You cannot call us essential but still [have us] be deportable,” said Viviana Arciniega and organizer with New Mexico CAFé at the vigil. “We call on Congress to act now.”

According to the Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP), approximately 69 percent of all immigrant workers and 74 percent of all undocumented workers are employed in essential industries.

“I believe that immigration is so important to America […] undocumented people are Americans who have saved our lives. I want to get as large and robust a pathway to citizenship as possible,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told organizers during his visit to the vigil.